YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John McBride Sheridan, 86, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Monday, June 6 surrounded by his loving family. John was born April 23, 1936, in Youngstown and remained a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley. He was the second son of the late Robert Francis and Lucille McBride Sheridan.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO