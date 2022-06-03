Officer shot in West New York: officials

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. (PIX11) — A police officer was shot on 59th Street in West New York, the town’s public information office confirmed to PIX11 News.

The officer was transported to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. There was no word on what led to the shooting.

A heavy police presence remained at the scene for hours after the shooting. Police officers were seen entering a home on 59th Street between Hudson and Palisade Avenue. Different groups of officers — some with guns drawn — went in and out at different times.

Police officers have also been checking other areas on 59th Street. An armored vehicle arrived to the scene and has remained on standby.

The West New York Police Department has not released any additional details about the shooting.

