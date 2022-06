TEXAS 一 State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Mineola, plans to file legislation that would make it illegal for children to attend drag shows. “Drag shows are no place for a child,” he wrote on Twitter. “I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either. I will be filing legislation to address this issue in the new #txlege.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO