ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NJ

Man charged with attempted child luring in South Jersey: 'I felt his hands touch my shoulder'

By Trish Hartman
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CsWbY_0fzxnX5C00

Police in Pleasantville, New Jersey have arrested the man they say tried to lure a teenage girl walking to her bus stop Thursday morning.

Action News spoke with the 7th grader who says a man she didn't know started walking towards her on Risley Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

"I already had a bad feeling so I turned around and started walking fast the opposite direction," she said.

She says as she tried to walk back to her house, he got closer.

"The shadows were out, so like as he was walking closer and closer. The shadow kept getting closer and then that's when I felt his hands touch my shoulder, and a different school bus was right there," she said.

Pleasantville police say that bus driver and the aide on the bus saw the incident and stopped to help.

"That's when the lady got off the bus and was like, 'Do you know him?' And I was like, 'No.' And she was like, 'Why are you touching her if you don't know her?' And he was like, 'I didn't touch her,'" recalled the victim.

Police say the suspect left, and the girl got on the bus and notified school officers about what happened.

Police also say the incident was caught on surveillance video but have not released the footage.

Officers later arrested Jamil Boston, 38, of Pleasantville and charged him with attempted child luring, attempted sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say the girl gave a thorough description of the man, which they used as they patrolled the area.

"Very detailed in her description of what he looked like, which played a big part on how we moved forward with the investigation," said Captain Stacey Schlachter of the Pleasantville Police Department.

The girl's mother told Action News she's proud of her daughter and wants parents to talk to their kids about being aware of their surroundings at all times.

Jamil Boston is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.

Comments / 4

Kerensa Smith
3d ago

Child Did A Outstanding Job !!Mama Taught Her Very Well. !!Thank God The BUS Was In Right Place At Right Time !! Well Done Everyone. !! 💜

Reply
8
Related
Daily Voice

Homeless Man Calls 9-1-1 Threatening To Kill People With Shotgun In South Jersey: Police

A homeless man who purportedly called 9-1-1 threatening to shoot people dead was arrested by police in South Jersey. On Sunday, June 5 at 1:13 p.m. Berlin Township Police received a 9-1-1 call that a man armed with a weapon was walking on Cooper Road toward Route 73. The caller stated "he had a shotgun in his backpack and was going to kill people," police said.
BERLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Pleasantville, NJ
Pleasantville, NJ
Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Boyfriend charged with murder 3 years after trust fund heir found dead in arboretum

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 20-year-old man faces several criminal charges nearly three years after his boyfriend was found dead in his Pottstown apartment. On June 1, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Keshaun Sheffield was arrested for the Aug. 19, 2019, death of Rashid Young. Sheffield has been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, theft by unlawful taking/disposition, receiving stolen property, possessing an instrument of crime, and access device fraud.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
TheDailyBeast

2nd Suspect Arrested in Philadelphia Mass Shooting: Cops

Philadelphia police on Monday evening announced the arrest of a second suspect believed to have been involved in Saturday night’s deadly shooting, which left three people dead and 14 others wounded. The first suspect, identified in an earlier press conference on Monday as 18-year-old Quran Garner, is facing multiple charges, including two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers. A second person was arrested after the press conference and was identified as a man named Rashawn Vareen, according to FOX 29. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that investigators were still searching for at least two other people in connection with the shooting. Authorities believe that a gunman was engaged in a physical fight with one of the deceased victims, which potentially led to the shooting. The two other victims were bystanders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Violent Crime#Action News
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Trenton Teen

Authorities have issued an alert for a missing teen from Trenton. Jose Milan Jr., 17, was last seen near S. Clinton Avenue in Trenton, local police said on Monday, June 6. Milan was last seen wearing gray shorts with black Croc shoes, police said. Anyone with information about Milan’s whereabouts...
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the video above disturbing. Two men have been taken into custody in connection to this mass shooting, including one of the men in this video.  PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.  Since Sunday, investigators have confirmed to Eyewitness News that this fight between three men was the start of trouble. The District Attorney’s Office says a man identified as Greg Jackson in video Eyewitness News has been showing shoots at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Investigators Searching For Suspects Wanted In Car Robbery At Gas Station In Northwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Investigators are searching for the suspects wanted in a carjacking in Northwest Philadelphia. Investigators say a man was held at gunpoint at a gas station on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue last Thursday. Police say the suspects stole the victim’s 2016 Nissan Rogue before driving away from the scene. If you have any information contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
96K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy