Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight talents Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov went to war tonight (Sat., June 4, 2022) in the main event of UFC Vegas 56 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. This was a rare main event between men in almost identical positions: they were ranked right next to one another, have picked up similar recent wins, and have lost to the same opponents ranked above them. A pair of contenders inside the Top 10 still looking to break back into the title mix, both fighters really needed a win in order to look up the rankings. Otherwise, the defeated man remained stuck in mud.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO