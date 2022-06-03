Sneaker designer and Pittsburgh native John Geiger returns to his hometown

The Zells. Sat., June 11. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. thunderbirdmusichall.com. Last week, Pittsburgh’s The Zells released their second full-length record Ant Farm, a sizzling, fuzzy LP that builds upon the band’s mesh of post-punk and garage and indie rock. It was recorded in New York City during the pandemic with a stellar roster of folks, including RJ Gordon (Baked, Titus Andronicus) and Frank DiNardo at Adam Reich’s Second Base Studios in Brooklyn (Founder of Shea Stadium), and, according to Connor Murray, owner of the band’s record label Crafted Sounds, Ant Farm is reflective of The Zell’s development as a band over the past five years — as both Murray and the group grew together in the DIY music scene. They will celebrate the record with a release show alongside local bands Flower Crown, Dumplings, and ROWDY.

1 DAY AGO