Sneaker designer and Pittsburgh native John Geiger returns to his hometown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This isn't your ordinary riverboat. 'American Countess,' which is part of the American Queen Steamboat Company, has made its way to Pittsburgh. The massive vessel is one of the newest members of the company's fleet. This boat is described as a combination of "old paddle wheelers with a contemporary design."
The Zells. Sat., June 11. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. thunderbirdmusichall.com. Last week, Pittsburgh’s The Zells released their second full-length record Ant Farm, a sizzling, fuzzy LP that builds upon the band’s mesh of post-punk and garage and indie rock. It was recorded in New York City during the pandemic with a stellar roster of folks, including RJ Gordon (Baked, Titus Andronicus) and Frank DiNardo at Adam Reich’s Second Base Studios in Brooklyn (Founder of Shea Stadium), and, according to Connor Murray, owner of the band’s record label Crafted Sounds, Ant Farm is reflective of The Zell’s development as a band over the past five years — as both Murray and the group grew together in the DIY music scene. They will celebrate the record with a release show alongside local bands Flower Crown, Dumplings, and ROWDY.
New Kensington will be featured in the 10th season of a PBS series highlighting small businesses across the nation. Gary Bredow, host of “Start Up,” and a small crew were in the city Monday filming an episode focused on Olde Towne Overhaul and its efforts to revitalize downtown New Kensington by acquiring and renovating buildings for use by new businesses.
With blue skies above, rainbows filled the Downtown streets as hundreds joined in the Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March on Saturday afternoon. Participants walked from the City-County Building along Grant Street, down Sixth and Seventh avenues and across the Andy Warhol Bridge to East Commons and Allegheny Center to show off their pride.
Enjoy one of Round Corner Cantina’s classic La Cantina margaritas on their back patio area, which is now open for the season. The patio offers open-air tables, a partially covered bar area, and a cabana that can be rented for parties. Reservations for outside tables at Round Corner are available on OpenTable.
Forty bulls and 30 horses drew more than 4,000 people to a makeshift rodeo at the Westmoreland Mall parking lot over the weekend. “Up and all it was pretty doggone successful,” said Sean Sullivan, general manager at Live! Casino Pittsburgh, coordinator of the event. But two men were hurt...
After exploring historic Pittsburgh estates, a sleek city condo and a stunning stone Tudor-style home in Mt. Lebanon with an indoor pool, Hot Property this week is focusing on a charming neighborhood that often flies under the radar — Bellevue. The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home for sale at 38 S....
We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Tree Adoption Program Manager. Local environmental nonprofit Tree Pittsburgh is hiring a full-time Tree Adoption Program Manager. The...
PITTSBURGH — With temperatures rising and the school year coming to an end, the City of Pittsburgh is opening multiple pools in the area through CitiParks. June 18 will mark the beginning of swimming season with 11 local pools opening. City officials said that Ammon, Bloomfield, Hack Stack, Highland, Magee, Moore, Ormsby, Ream, Riverview, Schenley and Westwood pools will be available to the public.
This change was announced on the official Facebook page, not in an official press release. So far this season, the series has already seen one official points race held at the Port Neches Texas venue from April 29 – to May 1. The next stop will be Springfield, OH, from August 26 – 28 according to the latest post, there are two more dates to close out the 2022 season after Springfield.
The national housing shortage is a difficult problem, but there are answers out there: Have you considered living in a nunnery?. The Sisters of St. Francis moved out of their beautiful 19th-century Mount Alvernia campus on a hilltop overlooking Millvale in 2018 to a senior living community in Wexford. A New York company bought the property in May 2019, hoping to turn it into a senior care facility. When the pandemic made that venture less attractive, the building was put back up for sale.
Mahayla Shannon, who was reported missing from Pittsburgh's Zone 1, has been located and is safe, per reports from Pittsburgh Police. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop, a free produce distribution through the Hilltop Alliance, will continue with a distribution on June 10. The Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop, the Hilltop Alliance's free produce distribution, will again pass out pre-boxed food on Friday, June 10 on Allen Street at the St. John Vianney Church parking lot in Allentown. Those picking up boxes in cars are asked to not line up on Climax Street coming down from Knox Avenue.
PITTSBURGH — Violence erupted in three Pittsburgh neighborhoods Saturday night into Sunday morning. Shootings took place in Homestead, Homewood and the South Side. Neighbors in Homestead told Channel 11 that bullets were flying. “Hit right there, hitting the tire. I don’t know where it went in at, I can’t...
PITTSBURGH — The Port Authority of Allegheny County is set to soon unveil a new brand and name. At 10 a.m. on Thursday at Gateway Station, leaders are set to announce the change, which will “better reflect the services, values, and goals as a public transportation agency, a major local employer, and an integral part of the Pittsburgh region,” according to a release.
When George Reccelle was growing up in McKeesport in the 1950s, he listened to legendary Pittsburgh disc jockey George “Porky” Chedwick on the Homestead radio station WAMO and fell in love with the music he heard. “He played mostly African-American music on WAMO. He was a groundbreaker for...
Amateur Rick Stimmel has proven over the years that he can play well in big events. He put his talents on display Monday during Round 1 of the Tri-State Section PGA Open at Southpointe Golf Club. Stimmel shot a 5-under-par 67, the only player under par, and heads into the...
Hayden Ferra, Nate Morgan and Macin DeFazio were all on different dek ball hockey teams a year ago. When the three came together on the Penn Hills Arsenal Beaver Division team, there was little previous history tying the trio together. “I don’t know if Hayden and Macin knew each other,...
Looking from Route 30, the hustle and bustle at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield this week appeared normal. But nestled in a parking lot toward the back of the shopping center sat more than 1,000 tons of dirt surrounded by a dozen 50-foot bleachers standing upright. The chirps of two skid...
