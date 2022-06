CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission will consider funding for Sheriff’s Office equipment, and a demand for payment from a contractor. Sheriff Robert Matheny has asked the commission to fund 24 law enforcement vehicles on a three-year rotation basis, with eight new vehicles leased to own each year. He also is requesting the county reinstate funding for the Law Enforcement Division’s share of a contract for body cameras, tasers and digital evidence storage.

