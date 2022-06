Click here to read the full article. The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday debated recently introduced legislation called the Protecting Our Kids Act, which would prohibit people under 21 years old from buying semiautomatic guns and put restrictions on high capacity magazines, among other things. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.), who attended the hearing from his home by videoconference, used the opportunity to complain that at least three guns that he owns would be “banned” under the proposed law because lower capacity magazines don’t fit them. He decided to brandish them, too. Everything you need to know about this gun control package: Democrats...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO