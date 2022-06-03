ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonas Brothers Kick Off Five Show Vegas Residency

Las Vegas(KLAS)- The Jonas Brothers are “Burning up” Las Vegas as they get ready to kick off their live in Las Vegas residency at Park MGM tonight. The trio of brothers also hosted a pop up pawn shop to sell some of their nostalgic items and Jillian Lopez stopped by to welcome them to our city. Check out our exclusive interview with Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas.

8 News Now

Jonas Family Open New Restaurant at MGM Grand

Las Vegas(KLAS)- It was a Jonas Brothers weekend extravaganza here in Las Vegas! From kicking off their summer residency to opening their family’s restaurant, “Nellie’s Southern Kitchen” at MGM Grand. Jillian Lopez was there to capture it all. Take a look.
