Jonas Brothers Kick Off Five Show Vegas Residency
Las Vegas(KLAS)- The Jonas Brothers are “Burning up” Las Vegas as they get ready to kick off their live in Las Vegas residency at Park MGM tonight. The trio of brothers also hosted a pop up pawn shop to sell some of their nostalgic items and Jillian Lopez stopped by to welcome them to our city. Check out our exclusive interview with Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
