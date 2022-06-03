ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, KY

PHOTOS – Christian County Hoops vs Marshall County

By Tom Rogers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Christian County Colonels traveled to Draffenville Friday for the first...

Jackson Shoulders Named KHSBCA 2nd Team All-State

After having a significant impact at the plate and on the mound for Lyon County during the 2022 season, Jackson Shoulders has been recognized by the state’s baseball coaches. The Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association announced its All-State teams Sunday and Shoulders was named to the 2nd Team...
LYON COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Book about Western Kentucky politics earns history award

When the Kentucky Historical Society presented awards during Kentucky History Day on June 4 in Frankfort, the Hopkinsville museum wasn’t the only honoree from Western Kentucky. Historian George Humphreys’ book, “The Fall of Kentucky’s Rock: Western Kentucky Democratic Politics Since the New Deal,” earned a publication award from KHS....
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Man arrested in Carlisle County on Franklin warrant

A man was arrested Saturday in Bardwell on a warrant out of Franklin County, KY. Carlisle County Sheriff Will Gilbert said he saw Douglas Allen standing outside a home at the intersection of Jennings Street and US 51. Having been familiar with Allen from past investigations, he believed that there...
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
Sportsplex and Hopkinsville Parks and Rec Announce June Events

There are a variety of events coming up in the community this month with Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex and Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation. Hopkinsville athlete Derek Smith will be bringing his annual soccer camp back to the Sportsplex June 13-17. Registration can be found on the Sportsplex’s Facebook page.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Several traffic alerts Monday in Kentucky

W. KENTUCKY (WFIE) - There are several traffic alerts in our area of Western Kentucky. First up in Hopkins County, crews are working on the pavement on I-69 between Dawson Springs and Mortons Gap. It’s about a 10 mile stretch. Work starts Monday and is scheduled to be complete...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
Sophie Maddux Named All-State Tennis

In a season where she won the 2nd Region girls’ singles championship, Hopkinsville’s Sophie Maddux has been honored for her play on the courts this season. State tennis officials announced late last week that Maddux had been named to the All-State tennis team. In addition to winning the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
For the first time in 63 years, Hopkinsville allows Sunday alcohol sales

Hopkinsville recently amended an ordinance to allow alcohol sales on Sunday for the first time in 63 years. The amendment will allow stores and restaurants to sell alcohol seven days a week from 11 a.m. CST to 2 a.m. Previously, only restaurants could apply for a special alcohol license to sell on Sundays. This follows similar decisions in the past decade by other western Kentucky municipalities, including Murray, Paducah and Barren County.
Man Identified In Todd County Fatal Crash

Police have identified a Bowling Green man who died after he was struck by a tractor-trailer in Todd County on US 79 near Allensville Sunday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say a tractor-trailer driven by Alexander Fritton, was northbound on US 79 when 33-year-old Justin Lambert entered the road on foot carrying a metal chair.
TODD COUNTY, KY
4 Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent four people to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van was eastbound when it hydroplaned and struck a guardrail ejecting two people out of the back window of the van. A tractor-trailer that was behind...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Three Medals for Bell Including First State Title

With the consolidation of Christian County High School and Hopkinsville just around the corner, Autumn Bell wanted to make sure her name was etched in the Christian County record book for perpetuity. The just-graduated Bell reached the medal podium three times Saturday at the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Class 3A State Track...
Multi-vehicle wreck allegedly shuts down Owensboro bypass

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A multi-vehicle wreck has reportedly happened in Owensboro. Eyewitness News is receiving reports that a wreck allegedly occurred on the Owensboro bypass. Reports say that people are asked to avoid the area of east bound Owensboro bypass near 431, and six vehicles are allegedly involved. Eastbound side is shut down with […]
OWENSBORO, KY
VanHooser Homers in First Game in Myrtle Beach League

Former Caldwell County Tiger Tate VanHooser homered in his first game in the Myrtle Beach League Saturday night. VanHooser, who played his freshman season of college baseball at Rend Lake this spring, belted a three-run shot in the top of the fourth inning as his Carolina Loggerheads defeated the Coastal Breeze 11-0.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Juneteenth Celebration to be held June 20 at Paducah's Carson Center

PADUCAH — The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP and the Carson Center are teaming up to offer a Juneteenth program and celebration on June 20. Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, was officially designated as a federal holiday last year. The day commemorates June 19, 1865 — the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, first learned slavery had been abolished. The first Juneteenth observance was held in Texas the following year. Paducah and other communities in Kentucky and Tennessee also have an Emancipation Celebration on the 8th of August.
PADUCAH, KY
Two Future Colonels To Meet In Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Basketball Games

RICHMOND, Ky. – Future Colonels Tayshawn Comer and Turner Buttry will face each other this weekend in the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star basketball games. The first game in the series will be played Friday at the Owensboro Sportscenter in Owensboro, Kentucky. The two teams will meet again on Saturday at Southport High School in Indianapolis.
RICHMOND, KY
Man Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Todd County

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle in Todd County on US 79 near Allensville Sunday afternoon. ￼. Todd County emergency personnel say there were called to the area for a report of a man in the roadway throwing items. When they arrived, they found that the man was struck by a vehicle. No other details have been released.
TODD COUNTY, KY
Crews respond to multi-car accidents on Owensboro bypass

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms emergency crews were called to an accident on the Owensboro bypass. According to a social media post Monday afternoon, the Airport Sorgho Fire Department said westbound from Highway 54 was closed, and eastbound from Frederica Street was closed as well. The fire department says...
OWENSBORO, KY
Cruelty to Animal Investigation Leads to Arrest in Union City

An assist by Union City police on an animal cruelty call leads to an arrest of a Murfressboro man. Police reports said the officer assisted animal control officials, following the call of a cat living in a car at Hillwood Apartments on Stone Street. At the scene, the cat was...
UNION CITY, TN
LaTaijha Cherry Jumps to Fifth at State Meet

LaTaijha Cherry’s first trip to the state track and field meet was a learning experience. Her second meant a trip to the medal podium. Cherry finished fifth in the high jump at Saturday’s Clark Pump-N-Shop Class 3A State Track and Field Championships at the University of Kentucky in what was Hopkinsville High’s lone trip to the medal podium.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

