PHOTOS – Christian County Hoops vs Marshall County

PADUCAH — The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP and the Carson Center are teaming up to offer a Juneteenth program and celebration on June 20. Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, was officially designated as a federal holiday last year. The day commemorates June 19, 1865 — the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, first learned slavery had been abolished. The first Juneteenth observance was held in Texas the following year. Paducah and other communities in Kentucky and Tennessee also have an Emancipation Celebration on the 8th of August.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO