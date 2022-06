There’s something about sunny weather and blue skies that makes us think of sequined costumes, steel drums and floats which are integral to Caribbean carnival celebrations. Whether you’re at the West Indian Day Parade in New York or St. Lucia’s carnival, it’s impossible to feel down in such a festive environment. The music and the atmosphere reel you in and don’t let go, whether you’re a local or a tourist. The creativity, patience and time needed to coordinate these events successfully are next level.

