High pressure will provide an amazing day across the region with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures along with low humidity. Other than a couple “pop up” showers and storms across northern Maine, the rest of the region will enjoy temperatures in the 70s with slightly cooler temperatures along the immediate coastline where sea breezes develop. Definitely want to reach for the sunblock and drink plenty of water if heading out to the beaches and pools.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO