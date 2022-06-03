ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Ledford announces class of 2022

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
 4 days ago

DAVIDSON COUNTY — Ledford High School held its 2022 commencement ceremony on Friday, May 27, at the school.

This year’s graduates are: Jade Elizabeth Adams, Daegan Michael Addington, Abdul Raheem Adebiyi, Baseera Hayat Ahmad, Julissa Alvarez, Dagmawi Asres, Averee Christine Atkins, Sarah Amr Attia, Emily Quinn Aultman, Grecia Mariana Ayala, Jasmin Antonia Ayala; Landen Zane Banks, Alexandre Barrera-Luna, Zuemi Guadalupe Bejarano Cruz, Thomas Walker Bethune, Mallory Layne Blevins, Danica Grace Boyer, James Ezekiel Brantley, Christopher James Buckman, Timothy Michael Bullard, Zachery Caine Burleson; Gavin Isaiah Byerly, Brandon Winfield Byrd, Mia Angelina Nichole Cabrera, Morgan Grace Callicutt, Evan Allen Campbell, Pablo Antonio Carmona-Campos, Juanita Marie Carroll, Ashley Nicole Carter, McClain Bryson Carter, Gabriel Alexander Cassada, Ryder Scott Cecil; Lifreddy Christopher Ceron, Kyeyoung Chang, Savannah Nicole Chase, Parker Andrew Cheek, Kimberlin Cisneros Villafuerte, Hailey Elizabeth-Lynne Cliborne, Sophia Rayne Conger, Mara Elizabeth Conrad, Carlos Alfredo Contreras-Hernandez, Lindsay Marie Covington; Cory Chance Cranford, Maggie Olivia Cranford, Nathan James Davis, Karen Jeanette Deras Morales, Zyair Christopher Dickson, Anthony Micah DiFoggio, Cierra Deona Dinkins, Dejan Djukic, Matthew Dean Dougherty, Lily Elizabeth Maria Dumoulin, Natalie Rose Faria; Robert Arthur Ferguson Jr., Owen Johnathan Finley, Luke Chancen Fisher, Jake Reilly Fleming, Samantha Jane Flynn, Jack Ryan Flynt, Madison Rylie Flynt, Tahdeyah Hannah Franklin, Reagan Marie Fridley, Dominick Joel Galarza, Jesus Garay Salas, George Gavilla; Megan Alyssa Gentry, Carter Ray Glidewell, Lucas Daniel Glover, Geraldin Godoy De La Cruz, Jasmine Nicole Grainger, Charlotte McConnell Gray, Brockton Kyle Green, Hannah Renee Green, Myanna Aryonne Green, Carrie Keziah Greene, Laurin Ashlee Gregory; Zarrick Peter Edward Griffin, Joshua Michael Gross, Cameron Elizabeth Grubbs, Quesiree Marie Hall-Bounds, Victoria Shea Hedgecock, Asher Wyatt Hedrick, Taylor Marie Henley, Alexiz Daniel Hernandez Dominguez, Alston Hubert Hill, Andrew Marvin Hill, Colter Allen Hill; Emily Rose Hill, Joseph Matthew Holder, Anna Lane Holland, Emma Faith Holt, Kaleb Eugene Hopkins, Afiful Hossain, Zane Braxton House, Summer Renee Hulin, Jason Robert Hutchens, Michael David Jacoby, Brenna Ray Johnson, Madison Elizabeth Johnson; Natalee Jeanelle Jordan, Landon Michael Kelly, Ian Christopher Kennington, Mahaira Tariq Khan, Isabel Dawn Koontz, Rafal Martin Kostraba, Abigail Grace Lane, Hannah Lee Leonard, Mia Symonne Lozada, Danielle Christine Lyda, Taylor Reign Macon, Gyanisha Magar; Zaylah LaCarol Majett, Kaden William Martin, John Joseph Martinez Leal, Emily Elizabeth Martinez, Ella Grace McDaniel, Megan Hope McDaniel, Timothy Landon McNeil, Hannah Leigh Mendenhall, Maddison Brooke Michaud, Michael Jason Middleton, Gage Michael Moorefield; Nicholas Kane Morgan, Alexis Belle Morris, Brennen Michael Norton, Jaqueline Jasmine Noyola, Lauren Elizabeth Oliver, Zalma Jazlyn Ontiveros, Andy Alexander Ontiveros-Olivas, Jimena Guadalupe Ordonez Hernandez, Hlu Pai, Logan Grace Palmer, Alexander Dean Payne; Sheldon Thomas Payne, Silas Clark Payne, Jeffrey Allen Perras, Camille Shianne Pesqueira, Branson Slade Pierce, Alexander Michael Polhemus, Hannah Elizabeth Preece, Broderick Lee Ray, Kaitlyn Nicole Ray, Alex Gabriel Reece, Andrew Chandler Reeves, Rabia Rehman; Jorge Allen Reyes, Isaac Alexander Reyna, Mila Angelina Riggsbee, Victor Daniel Rivera, Jorge Rivera-Martinez Jr., Michael Scott Robertson, Jacqueline Cheyenne Robison, Tanae Letitia Rowland, Toufik Sabri, Andrew Jonah Saunders, Dawson Samuel Schuman; Laura Abigail Sessoms, Karli Marie Shoaf, Caleb Andrew Shore, Bryson Chase Sims, Justin James Sloniger, Anderson Bailey Smith, Jordan Ashley Smith, Adam Thomas Spangle, Zoe Brooke Stowe, Aden Mitchell Styer, Aaron Rene Talamantes; Samuel Anthony Strickland Talamantes, Hunter David Teleshuk, Allyson Jane Tennant, Stacy Conway Tickle Jr., Landon Scott Tilley, Destiny Marie Todd, Adamaris Torres-Gonzalez, Megan Elisabeth Torres, Anthony Jahir Torres-Romero, Jasmine Isabelle Trembush; Maria Del Carmen Villagomez Villafuerte, Christopher Jesus Villalobos Bustillo, Zori Lasette Walker, Madison Isabelle Wall, Kamylle Cassidy Waller, Anthony Walls Jr., Olivia Grace Ward, Sydney Diane Wasson, Logan Mae Watts, Pasha James Weisman, Anna-Noel Marie Williams Joshua Myron Williman, Conner David Wishon, Austin Lee Wood and Joseph Chandler Yanez.

FOX8 News

More bear sightings reported in the Triad

(WGHP) — A bear of a problem is emerging in the Piedmont Triad as more people report sightings of bears in the early days of June. At 8:57 a.m. Thursday, a bear was spotted on N.C. 220 in Stokesdale, across from Yates Construction. At 9 a.m. Saturday—which was, ironically, National Black Bear Day—a bear was […]
WFMY NEWS2

The Triad experiences another violent weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was another violent weekend in the Triad, sending multiple people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Friday, two men were shot in Asheboro during a burglary. Saturday, a man was shot in Winston-Salem in his back. Sunday morning, another person was shot in Winston-Salem, and...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

People in Greensboro building tiny houses for veterans, homeless community

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Andrew Clement has spent most of his professional life building homes. But not like the ones he’s building now. On a Thursday morning, he’s out with several dozen volunteers, framing some homes. “We have a huge need to help folks in our community who are struggling with permanent housing,” Andrew said. But […]
chathamstartribune.com

Danville fugitive arrested in Greensboro

A fugitive wanted for a 2019 murder was apprehended and extradited back to Danville on May 25, according to Sgt. Chris Morris with the Danville Police Department. Domonic Domonta Fitzgerald, 31, was arrested in Greensboro, N.C. on May 3 where he was living in the 1600 block of Spring Garden Street, said Sgt. Morris.
DANVILLE, VA
High Point, NC
