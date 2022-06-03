Bird flu responsible for duck deaths, authorities say

The U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has upgraded the COVID-19 community level in both Florida counties where the Walt Disney World Resort is located from “medium” risk only days ago to “high” risk. Disney World lies in Orange County and Osceola County,...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A Central Florida mom invited the community to take a walk with her on Sunday to honor her little girl who was tragically killed by a drugged driver. Adalyn Zisa was just 17 months old when she died. "I started this as Adalyn's ultimate birthday...
ORLANDO, Fla. - The stepfather of an abused boy who was rescued by an attentive waitress at a Florida restaurant on New Year's Day 2021 has been convicted of false imprisonment, child abuse, and child neglect. A six-person jury convicted Timothy Lee Wilson, 36, on all 10 counts, the State...
The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Lake Marian, south of the boat ramp. This is in response to a water sample taken on 06/01/2022. The public should exercise caution in and around Lake Marian.
Lake Mary, Fla. - Experts say some people may be on a heightened alert after seeing multiple mass shootings in the spotlight in recent weeks. Experts say they understand that some people may be concerned this weekend after mass shootings in Philadelphia, Chattanooga, and also in recent weeks in Buffalo and Uvalde. And for those in Central Florida, especially as the 6th anniversary of the Pulse Tragedy nears.
A Florida man accused of stealing a Jet Ski could not operate the watercraft or swim, deputies in Volusia County said. The deputies borrowed a boat to chase down the man who they ended up having to rescue.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than a year after receiving nearly $16 million of federal funds for emergency rental help, Orange County has yet to distribute any of it to residents facing housing instability, according to an internal memo the county provided to Spectrum News. What You Need To...
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 2-year old boy fatally shot his father in an accident after finding a gun, and the boy’s mother is now facing criminal charges, authorities in Florida said Monday. Reggie Mabry, 26, was fatally shot late last month while he was playing a video...
A sad and potentially dangerous situation recently took place at the SPCA of Brevard Adoption Center in Titusville, when a man tied a beagle to a pole outside the building and abandoned it there. Although the SPCA was open, the person responsible acted when the parking lot was empty. Tragically,...
SANFORD, Fla. - If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids this summer, how about a train ride to see some zoo animals?. SunRail and the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens has launched the "Choo-Choo To the Zoo" service. Families can take the SunRail train to the Sanford station and then climb aboard a trolley for free that will take them right to the zoo!
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 16-year-old girl returned home, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night. Deputies previously said Meredith Statton ran away from her home in Longwood. The sheriff’s office said the girl’s mother reported her missing Monday. [TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very...
ORLANDO, Fla. – We will pinpoint the chance for a few scattered afternoon storms in time for the drive home on Tuesday. We will not see as many strong storms as we did on Monday, however. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect a 40% coverage...
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - If you're looking for a unique activity to do with family and friends, you'll want to check out Crafted Scent Bar during your next visit to Eustis. At this new small business, you'll get to create scents while enjoying fellowship and maybe even a glass of wine.
OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Police Department said it was able to find shelter for two people and 17 dogs after a crash left their van inoperable on Sunday. Officers said the crash happened early Sunday at the intersection of South Pine Avenue and Southwest Fort King Street. According to...
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 57 years Allean Cunningham has been calling the same place home and she wants it to stay that way for generations to come. Cunningham just turned 97 and has lived at her home off SE 31st street for decades raising 11 children and letting other kids in the neighborhood come to play on her property.
SunRail and the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens announced the launch of CHOO-CHOO TO THE ZOO Friday, June 3, a partnership that will offer children, families, and animal lovers of all ages a fun way to visit the zoo this summer, without the use (or expense) of driving a car to the popular Seminole County destination.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - With the help of a nearby family's boat, deputies were able to capture a man in the process of stealing a jet ski on Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the Intracoastal Waterway around 12:30 p.m. to help the Ormond Beach...
Severe weather alerts are in effect Monday afternoon for parts of Central Florida. According to WESH 2's Tony Mainolfi, the culprit for today's active weather is an upper low across northern Florida. Storms will die down after sunset as the instability lower and this feature lifts away. This storm is...
While we all know rent in Orlando is too damn high, a recent study warned Orange County commissioners against doing much of anything about it. G.A.I Consultants released a 54-page report last week that said Orange County's rent affordability problem might not rise to the level of an emergency, that focusing on those most affected fails to see the scope of the overall crisis, and that fixing the problem of high rents through government action might have unforeseen effects.
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando father is dead after his two-year-old son shot and killed him. The mother of the child was taken into custody on multiple charges. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said a gun was "easily accessible" to three children living in the home. An update to...
Comments / 0