Bird flu responsible for duck deaths, authorities say

SANFORD, Fla. - If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids this summer, how about a train ride to see some zoo animals?. SunRail and the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens has launched the "Choo-Choo To the Zoo" service. Families can take the SunRail train to the Sanford station and then climb aboard a trolley for free that will take them right to the zoo!

SANFORD, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO