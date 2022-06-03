ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Bird flu responsible for duck deaths, authorities say

fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople living around Lake Dot in Sanford finally have answers...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanford, FL
Lifestyle
Sanford, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Sanford, FL
fox35orlando.com

Expert on mass shootings weighs in on warning signs, what you can do

Lake Mary, Fla. - Experts say some people may be on a heightened alert after seeing multiple mass shootings in the spotlight in recent weeks. Experts say they understand that some people may be concerned this weekend after mass shootings in Philadelphia, Chattanooga, and also in recent weeks in Buffalo and Uvalde. And for those in Central Florida, especially as the 6th anniversary of the Pulse Tragedy nears.
ORLANDO, FL
HuffPost

Florida Mom Charged After Toddler Fatally Shoots Father

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 2-year old boy fatally shot his father in an accident after finding a gun, and the boy’s mother is now facing criminal charges, authorities in Florida said Monday. Reggie Mabry, 26, was fatally shot late last month while he was playing a video...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Flu#Duck
vieravoice.com

Beagle abandoned at SPCA raises animal care awareness

A sad and potentially dangerous situation recently took place at the SPCA of Brevard Adoption Center in Titusville, when a man tied a beagle to a pole outside the building and abandoned it there. Although the SPCA was open, the person responsible acted when the parking lot was empty. Tragically,...
TITUSVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

SunRail, Central Florida Zoo bring back 'Choo-Choo to the Zoo' for summer

SANFORD, Fla. - If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids this summer, how about a train ride to see some zoo animals?. SunRail and the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens has launched the "Choo-Choo To the Zoo" service. Families can take the SunRail train to the Sanford station and then climb aboard a trolley for free that will take them right to the zoo!
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Missing 16-year-old girl returns home, Seminole deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 16-year-old girl returned home, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night. Deputies previously said Meredith Statton ran away from her home in Longwood. The sheriff’s office said the girl’s mother reported her missing Monday. [TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Central Florida forecast: H-O-T and not as many storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will pinpoint the chance for a few scattered afternoon storms in time for the drive home on Tuesday. We will not see as many strong storms as we did on Monday, however. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect a 40% coverage...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Department of Health
fox35orlando.com

Create candles, wax or melts at Crafted Scent Bar in Eustis

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - If you're looking for a unique activity to do with family and friends, you'll want to check out Crafted Scent Bar during your next visit to Eustis. At this new small business, you'll get to create scents while enjoying fellowship and maybe even a glass of wine.
EUSTIS, FL
WCJB

A 97-year-old Ocala woman is asking for help with repairs to her home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 57 years Allean Cunningham has been calling the same place home and she wants it to stay that way for generations to come. Cunningham just turned 97 and has lived at her home off SE 31st street for decades raising 11 children and letting other kids in the neighborhood come to play on her property.
OCALA, FL
flaglerlive.com

SunRail and Central Florida Zoo Launch ‘Choo-Choo to the Zoo’

SunRail and the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens announced the launch of CHOO-CHOO TO THE ZOO Friday, June 3, a partnership that will offer children, families, and animal lovers of all ages a fun way to visit the zoo this summer, without the use (or expense) of driving a car to the popular Seminole County destination.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in Brevard

Severe weather alerts are in effect Monday afternoon for parts of Central Florida. According to WESH 2's Tony Mainolfi, the culprit for today's active weather is an upper low across northern Florida. Storms will die down after sunset as the instability lower and this feature lifts away. This storm is...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Rent affordability study warns against declaring state of emergency over Orange County housing

While we all know rent in Orlando is too damn high, a recent study warned Orange County commissioners against doing much of anything about it. G.A.I Consultants released a 54-page report last week that said Orange County's rent affordability problem might not rise to the level of an emergency, that focusing on those most affected fails to see the scope of the overall crisis, and that fixing the problem of high rents through government action might have unforeseen effects.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News

Orlando father shot by 2-year-old after gun was left unattended

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando father is dead after his two-year-old son shot and killed him. The mother of the child was taken into custody on multiple charges. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said a gun was "easily accessible" to three children living in the home. An update to...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy