Gwinnett County shifts Summer meals program to target most need

11Alive
11Alive
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gwinnett County was operating more than 30 free meal distribution sites in towns and cities across the region. The need is still apparent, but they've made adjustments to target areas where they know people need help. "Whether it's...

www.11alive.com

11Alive

Atlanta mayor plans to spend $20M to enhance child care

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants to spend $20 million to improve and subsidize child care and preschool in the city. The money would include $5 million from the city, $5 million the city’s public school system and $10 million from private donors, Dickens told WABE-FM. On...
ATLANTA, GA
Michelle Hall

Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
CUMMING, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia has 2 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade

(Stacker) - For the last couple of years, headlines about the housing market have dominated the news cycles. From housing shortages to sky-high home prices, we’ve all heard about how the pandemic has affected nearly every housing market across the nation. Many of us have experienced the phenomenon firsthand. But while the pandemic has certainly had an impact on the housing market, there are plenty of other factors that have spurred housing growth in counties across the nation—and these factors aren’t as widely discussed.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Brookhaven tenants say human waste leaking into apartments

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) - A handful of Brookhaven tenants say human waste has leaked into their apartments three times in the last month. “Dirty water. Like poop, literally poop on the tub. Water, I guess pee, coming out from the tub, so, it’s all on the floor,” said Linda Corona, in an interview with CBS46 News on Monday.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
11Alive

How this special bookshelf can protect kids in the classroom

ACWORTH, Ga. — As the nation grapples with a series of mass shootings, one man said he has a way to help protect children in school: a bookshelf. Pete Facchini is the CEO of Protected Solutions in Acworth and has helped create a subtle way to deal with what seems to be an increasing problem.
ACWORTH, GA
CBS 46

Marietta teen mows 50 lawns for free for people in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On the weekends, you can find 14-year-old Henry Odell mowing lawns. ”He started when he was about eight years old doing our lawn and then started picking up lawns for other people when he was 9,” said Justin Odell, Henry’s dad. “Actually, it started...
MARIETTA, GA
wuga.org

ACC officials to hear presentation on "missing middle" housing

Athens-Clarke County officials are set to hear this evening about the results of a housing study. The focus of the study is on so-called “missing middle” housing, which is designed to fill a gap in the housing market between typical large-scale apartment projects and traditional single-family houses. Examples of missing middle housing might include smaller two or three story apartment buildings with fewer than a dozen units in walkable neighborhoods.
ATHENS, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Temporary precinct changes for Cobb County’s June 21 run-off elections

Cobb elections posted the following notice to the county website:. The Cobb County Board of Elections approved multiple temporary polling place changes, for the June 21st Primary Runoff. The temporary polling place changes are necessary to accommodate voters on Election Day. The regular polling place locations have notified Cobb Elections their sites are unavailable for our use on June 21st. These changes are slated to return to their former location for the November Election.
COBB COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Lithonia resident creates ‘ Homies with the Homeless’ charity

Lithonia resident JaCoya Rivers formed an organization in December that is focused on giving back to the community and its population of residents experiencing homelessness. The organization, Homies with the Homeless, is preparing to make its third drop of “blessing bags” – a quarterly giveaway that Rivers said is focused on giving items that can provide long-term assistance to those experiencing homelessness.
LITHONIA, GA
saportareport.com

‘Bad neighbor’ causes stir in Kirkwood

By Guest Columnist JOHN LANIER, executive director of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation and long-time Krikwood resident. For my whole life, I’ve said that I’m from Atlanta. For the first 25 years of it though, that wasn’t quite true. I’m a product of the Atlanta suburbs, which means that Atlanta was a place that I would go to for a sporting event here or a restaurant there. I wasn’t from Atlanta; I was just a frequent visitor to it.
ATLANTA, GA
Channelocity

Most expensive Atlanta neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Atlanta in 2022 is 6,013,000, which is a 1.73% increase from 2021. An absolutely fascinating fact about Atlanta is it's the "only city in North America to have been destroyed as an act of war when General Sherman burnt it to the ground in November of 1864. Only 400 buildings survived the razing, but the city rebuilt itself from the ashes — which is why the city symbol is the phoenix."
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated November 2, 2006, from William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Millennium Bank N.A., recorded on November 8, 2006 in Deed Book 4073 at Page 305 Rockdale County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated November 2, 2006, in the amount of $174,250.00, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Rockdale County, Georgia, on July 5, 2022 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the "Property"): ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 240, OF THE 16TH DISTRICT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOT/S 11 OF SUBDIVISION FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEES AS SHOWN ON PLAT PREPARED FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEE DATED JANUARY 14, 1973, PREPARED BY L.D. PATRICK, REGISTERED SURVEYOR AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN CORNER LOCATED ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET SOUTHEAST FROM THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF SMYRNA ROAD, AS MEASURED ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 01 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 10, SAID SUBDIVISION, A DISTANCE OF 541 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 17 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE NORTH 16 DEGREES 06 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 70 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 36 DEGREES 05 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 107.6 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE POINT OF BEGINNING. The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys' fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys' fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned's knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property are William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased. The property, being commonly known as 1776 Granade Rd South, Conyers, GA, 30094 in Rockdale County, will be sold as the property of William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A.Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119, 888-349-8955. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Albertelli Law Attorney for Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 as Attorney in Fact for William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960 Atlanta, GA 30339 Phone: (770) 373-4242 By: Rohan Rupani For the Firm THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. - 21-007972 A-4750259 06/05/2022, 06/12/2022, 06/19/2022, 06/26/2022 950-71884.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lawrenceville (GA)

Lawrenceville is a city in Gwinnett County, Georgia, United States. It is located about twenty miles northeast of Georgia state. The city has an estimated population of thirty thousand, eight hundred and thirty-four, and it is recognized as the second-oldest city in the metropolitan Atlanta region. Lawrenceville has been in...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody to consider First Baptist property for park

A little-used parking lot on Peachford Road that is owned by First Baptist of Atlanta Church may be on the way to becoming a softball complex. A sign recently erected in front of the parking lot, listing its address as 2022 Peachford Road, states that the property is subject to “a proposed eminent domain proceeding […] The post Dunwoody to consider First Baptist property for park appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
