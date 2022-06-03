ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-year-old girl has been missing since May and was last seen in Detroit

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in...

CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Search For Suspect After 74-Year-Old Driver Killed In Hit-And-Run

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Detroit. Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run | Credit: Detroit Police Department On May 18, the hit-and-run happened in the area of W. McNichols and Telegraph. Police say the suspect was driving a stolen Chevy Camaro when he drove through a red light and hit a 74-year-old man driving a silver 2000 GMC Sierra pick-up truck. Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run | Credit: Detroit Police Department The suspect then fled the scene on foot. Police say the suspect left a few articles of clothing behind in the Camaro, including Dior shoes. If you have any information on this crime, submit a tip to www.detroitrewards.tv and include case#: 2205210103. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit fatal hit-and-run suspect left clothes behind in stolen car

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run last month on the city's west side. The suspect was driving a stolen Chevrolet Camaro near McNichols and Telegraph on May 18 then ignored a red light, striking another driver, police said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
abc12.com

Police identify pregnant woman, 2 men killed in Saginaw early Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police identified the two men and woman who were shot and killed at a Saginaw residence early Sunday. Police say 24-year-old Mariano Escareno and 24-year-old Rafael Campos, both of Saginaw, died at the scene in the 300 block of South 11th Street around 2:30 p.m. An...
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Stranger danger: Suspects ask young children if they want candy in Harper Woods, St. Clair Shores

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after children were approached by strangers over the weekend. Harper Woods police officers responded to a home in the area of Hollywood and Harper on Sunday after two children, 4 and 7, were asked if they wanted candy by people in a vehicle that slowed down in front of the house. The children's father told police they said no, and the vehicle left.
HARPER WOODS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Inkster man accused of killing 60-year-old with kitchen knife, stabbing victim’s dog

INKSTER, Mich. – An Inkster man is accused of killing a 60-year-old with a kitchen knife and then stabbing the victim’s dog before fleeing the scene, officials said. Inkster police were called at 9:17 p.m. May 14 to a home in the 30000 block of Annapolis Circle. When officers arrived, they said they found Carles Randall Tye, 60, of Inkster, in the kitchen with a knife in his upper left abdomen.
INKSTER, MI
WILX-TV

Police seek missing 14-year-old girl believed to be in Lansing or Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing. According to authorities, Shakira Jazzalyn Williams was last seen leaving Dwight Rich School of the Arts in a burgundy SUV. Her parents have reported her as a runaway. She was last seen wearing blue jeans,...
WDIO-TV

Man charged after 2 girls hit, 1 fatally, on Detroit beach

DETROIT (AP) - A prosecutor says a man has been charged with murder for allegedly driving onto a Detroit beach on Memorial Day and striking two girls, fatally injuring one of them. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Friday 23-year-old Alexander Armond Smith of Detroit faces several charges, including open...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Man accused of fatal shooting outside Flint store bound over for trial

FLINT, MI – The felony case of a Flint man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old man outside a Flint store in April is headed to circuit court for trial. Rory Amere-Deion Gillespie was scheduled to appear before Genesee County District Court Judge Vikki Bayeh-Haley on Friday, June 3, for a preliminary examination on felony charges including first-degree murder.
FLINT, MI

