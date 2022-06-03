15-year-old girl has been missing since May and was last seen in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Detroit.
Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run | Credit: Detroit Police Department
On May 18, the hit-and-run happened in the area of W. McNichols and Telegraph.
Police say the suspect was driving a stolen Chevy Camaro when he drove through a red light and hit a 74-year-old man driving a silver 2000 GMC Sierra pick-up truck.
The suspect then fled the scene on foot.
Police say the suspect left a few articles of clothing behind in the Camaro, including Dior shoes.
If you have any information on this crime, submit a tip to www.detroitrewards.tv and include case#: 2205210103.
