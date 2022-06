La Crosse police say a second man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old high school student at the end of May. W-E-A-U/T-V reports that 18-year-old Sage Hicke turned himself in last Friday. Hicke and 17-year-old Jackson Greengrass are currently in custody. They are suspected of shooting Storm Vondrashek to death May 22nd. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and he died before he could be rushed to a hospital. La Crosse County prosecutors haven’t filed formal charges against Hicke and Greengrass yet.

