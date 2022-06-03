ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Collier by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-03 19:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-07 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Inland Collier County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Collier County through 1030 AM EDT At 1000 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marco Island, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Marco Island, Carnestown, Cape Romano, Belle Meade, Marco Island Airport, Royal Palm Hammock, Lely Resort, Rookery Bay Aquatic Preserve, South Blocks Golde, Fakahatchee Strand State Preserve, Picayune Strand State Forest, Port Of The Island, Goodland, Fiddlers Creek, Key Marco and Cape Romano Aquatic Preserve. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broward, Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Broward; Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Broward County in southeastern Florida Southeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 503 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hamptons At Boca Raton, or near Boca Raton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach and Delray Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy