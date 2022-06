Chicago has officially launched a security camera rebate program that will reimburse residents for their security camera purchases. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday that the Home and Business Protection Program will now allow "anyone who lives in the city of Chicago, operates a business in the city, or owns or leases a vehicle registered to a primary address within the city limits... to receive reimbursement from the City to cover the costs of private security devices to protect their property and feel safe."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO