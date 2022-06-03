ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

‘It’s rough’: Metro Detroit businesses are hurting as gas prices near $5

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Gas prices have jumped again in Michigan and Metro Detroit as the current average of $4.97 is 13 cents higher than Thursday (June 2). People are being impacted daily, especially those whose job is based on driving. “It’s rough,” said Owner Archie Adams of Trash Pulley...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 3

Related
1077 WRKR

How Are The Record High Gas Prices Affecting Us In Michigan?

I saw a question pop up on my timeline on Facebook that made me laugh, and it wasn't because it was hilarious. It just kind of makes me feel as a member of the media, now more than ever, you need to know that I'm on your side. A local Detroit news station recently listed the record high gas prices on their Facebook and asked the question, "How are these gas prices impacting your daily routine?" How are affecting us? IN EVERY WAY POSSIBLE.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNEM

Increasing gas prices impacting businesses

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WNEM) - As gas prices continue to tick up over $5 a gallon in Michigan, the cost is hitting local businesses hard. “We used to have a two-hour minimum. It’d be like $300 for the first two hours, $100 for any additional hour. And then now we’re having to make it $300 for the first hour and then $100 an additional just to have that little extra, just to be able to cover the fuel cost,” said Tyler McClure, owner of Ty’s Moving.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
WWMTCw

Tips to save gas as prices exceed $5 a gallon in Michigan

With the average price of regular gas reaching north of $5 per gallon in Michigan, experts advise drivers to take some measures to improve their fuel efficiency. According to AAA, the state's average for a gallon of regular gas was an all-time high of $5.057 as of June 6, higher than the national average of $4.865 and more than $2 higher than a year ago.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan’s Gas Prices Reach $5, Hitting New Record Monday

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan’s gas Gas prices reached $5 over the weekend, hitting a new state record on Monday. According to AAA, the state’s average gas price is $5.05 a gallon for regular gas, nearly 20 cents over the national average of $4.86. The state average is also $2 more than last year and 74 cents more than last month. In Metro Detroit, the average price is $5.14, more than $2 this time last year. Michigan is one of 10 states, plus the District of Columbia, to rise above $5. Other states, mainly on the east coast, are just pennies away from hitting $5 a gallon. AAA officials say the cost of a barrel of is oil nearly $120, almost doubling from last August due to the increase in oil demand. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
wbkb11.com

Gas Prices Rise Over $5 Per Gallon in Northeast Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan have hit a record high of over $5 a gallon in some areas. Gas stations at Meijer and marathon are currently at $5.19 per gallon in Alpena. A tip for drivers to save money while shopping for gas is to check for the proper maintenance on their vehicles. Having fully inflated tires and reducing the weight of your vehicle will help increase fuel efficiency or joining a gas loyalty program.
ALPENA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Gas Prices#Oil Reserves#Refineries#Detroit#Trash Pulley Dumpster#Russian
Detroit News

Why are gas prices so high in Michigan? The reasons are complicated

Gas prices rose more in Michigan than any other state in the country in the past week, AAA reports, inflating Michigan's pump prices to some of the highest in the country. Michigan gas prices rose 45 cents in the past week, according to AAA, making the price in the state the 10th highest in the country, just behind Washington, D.C. The average price for a gallon of gas reported Monday was $5.057, well above the national average of $4.865 and higher than almost any other Midwestern state other than Illinois.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

AAA: Michigan gas prices continue to increase from last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan are up 44 cents from a week ago. Drivers are now paying an average of $5.04 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is another record high within the last 30 days. This price is 74 cents more than this time last month, and $2.02 more than this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
michiganchronicle.com

Michigan Rethinks Electric Vehicles as the Motor City 2.0 Surges in New Identity

Governor Gretchen Whitmer charges an electric vehicle. Electric vehicles (EV) are the wave of the future and Michigan (especially Detroit) is holding on to a glimmer of rechargeable hope that is not a Band-Aid, quick gimmick or alternate reality for the budding automotive manufacturing industry locally. This move is here to stay and the Motor City is in it for the long haul.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pfizer adds $120M, 250 jobs to Michigan facility to boost COVID pill production

Pfizer announced an additional $120 million investment into its Kalamazoo, Michigan facility with an aim to boost production of the company’s COVID-19 oral treatment. Pfizer said the investment will create more than 250 high-skill jobs at the West Michigan site. “Pfizer Global Supply has made the impossible possible, making...
KALAMAZOO, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mackinaw Mill Creek best Michigan campground, survey results show

Michigan is home to 103 state parks and recreation areas, which hold more than 1,000 campsites across the Great Lakes State. With different, yet beautiful, views in all corners of the state, it’s hard to say which campground is the best in Michigan. But the camping Michiganders have spoken, and one campsite in particular was obviously the most popular.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy