If you want a chance to receive a free $150 gas card or a $50 public transit card, you still have time to apply for the Chicago Moves Card program. In April, Mayor Lightfoot's office announced that the program, Chicago Moves, will help residents navigate as gas prices continue to increase. According to AAA, Illinois residents' pockets are hurting the most during inflation, paying $4.46 a gallon for gas compared to the national average of $4.23, which has since gone up from what was reported.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO