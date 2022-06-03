Minnesota Symphonic Winds to host final season concert

The Minnesota Symphonic Winds will present its final performance of the 2021-22 concert season at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Edina High School’s Leo J. Fick Auditorium, 6754 Valley View Road, according to a news release.

Fresh off an appearance at the May 2022 Iowa Bandmasters Association Conference in Des Moines, the ensemble will perform under the direction of Winds conductor Timothy Mahr and associate conductor Paul Kile.

Admission to the performance is free and open to the public.

The concert will open with Mahr conducting the percussive piece, “A Mother of a Revolution!,” which was written by Omar Thomas in 2019 in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. “Gabriel’s Oboe,” written by Ennio Morricone for the motion picture “The Mission,” will follow. It features Winds’ oboe soloist Lauren Seidel.

After that, Kile will conduct Karl King’s “Cyrus the Great” march. Mahr will then return to lead the band in a performance of his award-winning 1991 composition “The Soaring Hawk.” With an oboe soloist representing the bird, the piece is intended to evoke images of a hawk gaining flight, the news release said.

Carl Holmquist’s “Play!,” a Winds-commissioned piece that features a Dixieland-style clarinet solo, will play next. Then, contemporary Australian composer Jodie Blackshaw’s new piece Vulnerable Joy will be presented, after being premiered by the Winds at its recent Iowa Bandmasters performance.

Kile returns to direct “Tico-Tico,” a woodwind-driven samba originally written in 1917 by Zequinha de Arbreu and arranged for the band by Naohiro Iwai. After that, he will also direct Leonard Bernstein’s “Gee, Officer Krupkee” from “West Side Story.”

Lastly, the Winds will present Andrew Boysen’s “The March of Tim(e),” a piece commissioned by the Winds in honor of Mahr’s 25th anniversary as conductor of the St. Olaf Band and his 20th anniversary leading the Winds.

For more information regarding the Minnesota Symphonic Winds, go to mswinds.org. The band will resume its concert schedule in the fall of 2022, the news release said.