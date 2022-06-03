Three people including medical workers stabbed at Encino hospital

Three medical workers were stabbed at an Encino hospital off the 16200 block of Ventura Boulevard Friday afternoon, and the stabbing suspect barricaded themselves in a room.

According to Encino Hospital Medical Center, the victims were two nurses and one doctor. All three were transported to Northridge Hospital in critical condition, though their conditions have since been upgraded.

"Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center received three patients to our Level II Trauma Center suffering stab wounds from the incident at Encino Hospital Medical Center. All three patients are currently listed in stable condition," Christina Zicklin, spokesperson for Northridge Hospital Medical Center, said.

The suspect was apprehended by police after an hours-long standoff.