ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encino, TX

Three people including medical workers stabbed at Encino hospital

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LmJhO_0fzxejXz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dPoe8_0fzxejXz00
Police on scene of Encino hospital stabbing, suspect still inside 03:11

Three medical workers were stabbed at an Encino hospital off the 16200 block of Ventura Boulevard Friday afternoon, and the stabbing suspect barricaded themselves in a room.

According to Encino Hospital Medical Center, the victims were two nurses and one doctor. All three were transported to Northridge Hospital in critical condition, though their conditions have since been upgraded.

"Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center received three patients to our Level II Trauma Center suffering stab wounds from the incident at Encino Hospital Medical Center. All three patients are currently listed in stable condition," Christina Zicklin, spokesperson for Northridge Hospital Medical Center, said.

The suspect was apprehended by police after an hours-long standoff.

Comments / 5

Jack Vivirito
3d ago

Ok Liberals! now's your chance to march in the streets and demand the government to take away our cutlery.

Reply(1)
3
Related
CBS LA

Doctor, 2 nurses stabbed at Encino Hospital Medical Center

Three medical workers were stabbed at an Encino hospital off the 16200 block of Ventura Boulevard Friday afternoon and it then took police around four hours to get the stabbing suspect out of the hospital and into custody. After responding to the call, a tactical team barricaded the man inside a closet and then had to force him out. "So, our Special Weapons and Tactics Team deployed specialized equipment they have that limits the movements of a suspect. It allows them to approach in a more...in a safer manner and take the suspect into custody while having partial control of their body,"...
ENCINO, TX
corpuschristicronica.com

Sinton murder suspect arrested at Sodville Road crime scene

San Patricio County Sherriff’s and Sinton Police Department were dispatched to shooting scene on the 500 block of Sodville Road in Sinton, Texas on Friday, June 3, 2022. A male victim was dead on arrival and police shortly arrested the shooting suspect. The Sinton Police Department leaded the investigation.
SINTON, TX
myrgv.com

Jury convicts man charged with killing mother, son

A 43-year-old Edinburg man accused of murdering his friend and his friend’s mother for money hung his head low as the jury convicted him Friday. Jurors convicted Gabriel Keith Escalante of capital murder of multiple persons and tampering with evidence with intent to impair. He has been in custody...
KRGV

Police: Man charged with murder after body found in Brownsville apartment

A 64-year-old man has been charged with murder after a body was found in his Brownsville apartment. Police say Martin Gonzalez, 64, called police on May 27 to report he found a body in the living room of his apartment located on Boca Chica Boulevard, east of Billy Mitchel Boulevard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Encino, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Encino, TX
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
117K+
Followers
22K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy