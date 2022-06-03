ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explain your tiger, please: Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev caught off guard by question

By Eduardo A. Encina
 3 days ago
Mikhail Sergachev reacts to being asked about his tie before Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final. [ Tampa Bay Lightning screengrab ]

NEW YORK — Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev wasn’t prepared for the question, because he’d never before been asked about his navy blue silk Gucci tie with a roaring tiger head on it.

But before Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final against the New York Rangers Friday at Madison Square Garden, he was asked, what’s on your tie?

Sergachev looked down with confusion and said, “It’s a tiger, I guess.”

Like his teammates, Sergachev dresses well and likes to express his personality through his style. He’s worn the tie, which retails for $220 on the Gucci website, many times before.

But this is the conference final, so it is getting considerably more attention. The exchange gave a little glimpse into how loose the Lightning were going into the second game of the seven-game series.

As Sergachev awkwardly fought for words to explain his tie, teammate Pat Maroon, seated next to him, laughed and said,” That’s a good-looking tiger. He likes tigers.”

Sergachev, who has a pet cat named Niagara, then interjected, saying he likes cats, including the Lightning’s “Big Cat,” goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

“No, I like cats,” Sergachev said. “That’s why we’re good friends with Vasy.”

