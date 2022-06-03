ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah Bananas to host blood drive, offer free tickets to encourage donation

By Isabel Litterst
WTGS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Blood supply is at a record low in southeast Georgia, and The Savannah Bananas are helping to energize the community about blood donation. On June 8, the team and staff will welcome community members to Grayson Stadium for a blood drive run by...

WTGS

Savannah Regional CLC job fair connects community members with careers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The city's Working Savannah Taskforce partnered with the Savannah Regional Central Labor Council (CLC) to host a job fair at the Civic Center Monday afternoon. The fair featured over 20 employers hiring across a variety of work sectors including construction, law enforcement, and transportation. Christi...
WSAV News 3

EOA’s cooling assistance program reopens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Low-income earners in Chatham County can now apply for home energy assistance again. The Economic Opportunity Authority’s (EOA) cooling assistance program has returned. It will start taking appointments Sunday, June 5 starting at 7 p.m. In order to apply, call 912-721-7910. Applicants have to provide a copy of their current electric […]
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. will offer heating assistance appointments Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Economic Opportunity Authority for Chatham County will be offering heating assistance appointments Sunday. To get an appointment applicants must call 912-721-7910 Sunday at 7 p.m. There is a limited amount of appointments and they can only be done by calling the number. This service is...
wgac.com

Savannah has gone Bananas for Baseball

When I lived in Savannah, Georgia, the city was known for it’s squares, history, food and St. Patrick’s Day. My how things are changing. People are now buzzing about their bananas. Not banana cream pie, ice cream, or pudding. Now they are saying, “Welcome to Savannah, Ga…home of the Bananas Baseball Team!
WJCL

Archaeological dig aims to find Stuarts Town beneath city of Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. — A special project in Beaufort aims to give new answers about a Scottish city that was destroyed more than 300 years ago. Researchers believe remnants of Stuarts Town, a 17th-century settlement, may be found beneath the city of Beaufort. On Monday, the community gathered to celebrate...
walterborolive.com

TCL honors nursing graduates

The Technical College of the Lowcountry honored 24 associate degrees in nursing graduates and 10 physical therapist assistant associate degrees graduates at its May pinning ceremonies. “We are so proud of these graduates for their perseverance and commitment to excellence, especially through COVID,” Health Sciences Assistant Dean Dr. Joey Swearingen said. Students experience on-campus learning using high-tech simulation equipment and receive intense additional hands-on practice at clinical sites located throughout Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton and Colleton counties. The majority of these TCL graduates go right to work in the Lowcountry. The Associate Degree in Nursing graduates are: Nancy Bentley, Shayla Brown, Staci Chant, Aleksandr Dekhtyar, Tonya Dill, Kelly Erdel, Sofia Figueroa Hobler, Jaimee Gleisner, Tiphanie Griffin, Jacqueline Henderson, Veronica Hodges, Abigail Holmes, Makeda Khalilah Lonnon, Chelsea Maner, Shalayae McKelvey, Mary Montana, Brittany Nease, Alexis Noll, Elizabeth Pacheco, Rosalyn Paulino, Glaychia Reber, Jermey Smith, Taylor Wilkerson. The Physical Therapist Assistant Associate Degree graduates are: Taylor Arnemann, Paul Batt, David Cunningham, Michael Lupi, Nicole Myers, Savannah Parmelee, Robert Powell, Sarah Rose, Samantha Schuetrum, Christina Woods.
wtoc.com

Marylin Youmans School of Dance prepares for their 85th recital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At Marylin Youmans School of Dance, students past and present are preparing for their annual recital. It’s a tradition that has lasted for generations put on by a school that has been teaching Savannah students for 85 years. Tricia Daniels Lee, a dance instructor, said,...
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Savannah to Host Summer Concert Series at the Beer Garden, Beginning June 3

Tanger Outlets Savannah announces its Summer Concert Series at the new Beer Garden behind Texas Roadhouse, beginning Friday, June 3 from 7-9 p.m. and continuing on the second Friday of July and first Friday of August. The summer concert series is sponsored by The Horne Law Firm, along with community sponsors Step One Automotive Group, Mountain High Outfitters, New York Life and Southeastern Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates.
nomadlawyer.org

Savannah: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Savannah, Georgia

Savannah is the epitome of the idyllic Southern town. It boasts grand old mansions, large moss-draped trees and green parks with fountains. All of these elements combine to create a captivating charm that makes Savannah one of Georgia’s top attractions. Savannah is located on the Atlantic coast, at the mouth the Savannah River. It borders South Carolina. It was the first American town to have a plan.
