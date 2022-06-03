Savannah Bananas to host blood drive, offer free tickets to encourage donation

The Technical College of the Lowcountry honored 24 associate degrees in nursing graduates and 10 physical therapist assistant associate degrees graduates at its May pinning ceremonies. “We are so proud of these graduates for their perseverance and commitment to excellence, especially through COVID,” Health Sciences Assistant Dean Dr. Joey Swearingen said. Students experience on-campus learning using high-tech simulation equipment and receive intense additional hands-on practice at clinical sites located throughout Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton and Colleton counties. The majority of these TCL graduates go right to work in the Lowcountry. The Associate Degree in Nursing graduates are: Nancy Bentley, Shayla Brown, Staci Chant, Aleksandr Dekhtyar, Tonya Dill, Kelly Erdel, Sofia Figueroa Hobler, Jaimee Gleisner, Tiphanie Griffin, Jacqueline Henderson, Veronica Hodges, Abigail Holmes, Makeda Khalilah Lonnon, Chelsea Maner, Shalayae McKelvey, Mary Montana, Brittany Nease, Alexis Noll, Elizabeth Pacheco, Rosalyn Paulino, Glaychia Reber, Jermey Smith, Taylor Wilkerson. The Physical Therapist Assistant Associate Degree graduates are: Taylor Arnemann, Paul Batt, David Cunningham, Michael Lupi, Nicole Myers, Savannah Parmelee, Robert Powell, Sarah Rose, Samantha Schuetrum, Christina Woods.

