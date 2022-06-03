ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man arrested after stolen boat taken for joyride in Columbia River

By Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HeoOB_0fzxeCc800

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was arrested Thursday night after police say he took a stolen boat for a joyride near Chinook Landing in Fairview.

According to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, around 8 p.m. police received a report that three people launched a boat and were heading toward the main channel in the Columbia River.

Both Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Portland Police Bureau Air Support Unit responded and were able to track the boat. The air support unit reported the driver appeared to be taking a joyride in the Columbia River.

These are the new Pacific Northwest counties listed as ‘unaffordable’ for homeownership

Police said soon after, the boat returned to Chinook Landing, where police planned to be out of sight until the boat docked. Police said they blocked potential land and water escape routes and detained the three people.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Andrew M. Belsher, received a criminal citation for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The two passengers were not charged and were released from the scene.

Driver hurt after dump truck crashes on Hwy 217, halts southbound traffic

The boat’s owner met police at Chinook Landing and told deputies the boat and boat trailer were stolen near Jantzen Beach on Monday. The owner reported seeing the boat being towed away near NE 111 th Avenue and NE Marine Drive and called police.

MCSO said the truck that pulled the boat was towed and suspect it may be an unreported stolen vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, OR
City
Portland, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Man hurt after stabbing in Portland's Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. The stabbing happened just before 1 p.m. near Norwest 6th and Couch. A witness told KATU that a fight had broken out beforehand. She said she heard the suspect yelling homophobic slurs at the victim...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia River#Joyride#Portland Police Bureau#Police#Chinook Landing#Ne Marine Drive#Unr
kptv.com

15-year-old injured in deadly TV Highway crash leaves hospital

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - 15-year-old Sky Korbut has a long road to recovery ahead of him. He was one of the teen passengers involved in a deadly crash that killed two Southridge students and left him and three others injured, including a Washington County Deputy. Korbut says he doesn’t remember...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

I-84 east reopens at 33rd Ave. in Portland after police activity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police have reopened all lanes of I-84 eastbound at Northeast 33rd Avenue in Portland following an investigation into the death of a pedestrian on Sunday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said at about 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXL

Interstate 84 In Portland ShutdownFor Several Hours Sunday Morning

PORTLAND – All Eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 re-opened just after 11:00 Sunday morning following the closure at NE 33rd ave for police activity. Portland Police officers from the Central Precinct got a call shortly before 8:30 this morning about a collision involving a pedestrian on Interstate 84 near the Sandy Boulevard Overpass.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Motorcyclist killed after hitting travel trailer

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A Eugene man is dead after hitting a travel trailer southeast of Junction City Thursday evening. According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, Edward Peters. 55, was driving southbound on a 1999 Honda motorcycle, when he hit a travel trailer being backed into a driveway. This...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Ninikitty

MISSING FOR 12 YEARS - He was only 7-years-old when he vanished 12 years ago from Portland, Oregon on June 4, 2010.

Kyron Richard Horman (born September 9, 2002) is an American boy who disappeared from Skyline Elementary School in Portland, Oregon, on June 4, 2010, after attending a science fair.[1] Local and state police, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), conducted an exhaustive search and launched a criminal investigation, but have not uncovered any significant information regarding the child's whereabouts.Horman's disappearance sparked the largest criminal investigation in Oregon history.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon man gets life sentence for Portland shooting death

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man who killed another man and wounded two others in a shooting as people left a concert at an indoor arena in Portland has been sentenced to life in prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Robert Jay James received the sentence Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy