Man arrested after stolen boat taken for joyride in Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was arrested Thursday night after police say he took a stolen boat for a joyride near Chinook Landing in Fairview.

According to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, around 8 p.m. police received a report that three people launched a boat and were heading toward the main channel in the Columbia River.

Both Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Portland Police Bureau Air Support Unit responded and were able to track the boat. The air support unit reported the driver appeared to be taking a joyride in the Columbia River.

Police said soon after, the boat returned to Chinook Landing, where police planned to be out of sight until the boat docked. Police said they blocked potential land and water escape routes and detained the three people.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Andrew M. Belsher, received a criminal citation for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The two passengers were not charged and were released from the scene.

The boat’s owner met police at Chinook Landing and told deputies the boat and boat trailer were stolen near Jantzen Beach on Monday. The owner reported seeing the boat being towed away near NE 111 th Avenue and NE Marine Drive and called police.

MCSO said the truck that pulled the boat was towed and suspect it may be an unreported stolen vehicle.

