SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of dollars are on the line for Tuesday’s primary election. Most of the money is being spent on races pitting Republican candidates against Republican candidates. In the Senate, there are nine Republican primary contests involving incumbents and at least one primary challenger. Those nine races have combined to raise more than $420,000, which averages out to $46,000 per Senate race.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 20 HOURS AGO