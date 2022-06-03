ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend road closures planned in Mt. Juliet

By Maranda Whittington
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly one year ago, a fiery crash on Interstate 40 took the life of a man and shut down westbound traffic in Wilson County .

Now drivers will have to face more traffic woes this weekend as Tennessee’s Department of Transportation has plans to shut down the interstate’s westbound on and off ramps, as well as Mt. Juliet Road near Providence Marketplace .

This closure will not only impact drivers, but business owners like Tracy Vitela who opened her business Just Love Coffee Café off of Belinda Parkway last February.

Suspects arrested in Madison linked to 70 stolen rental cars nationwide

She picked that particular spot for her business because of its location.

“For the growth of Mt. Juliet there’s just so many access points,” she said. “I mean, we have one, two, three, four, five, six different ways to come into our building.”

But all the traffic that flows into her shop will slow down this weekend.

Vitela’s shop is located right next to I-40. Beginning Friday, June 3 through Monday, June 6, westbound on and off ramps will close, as well as busy Mt. Juliet Road.

“We have to figure out transportation for my team,” said Vitela. “Both my managers live in Nashville, so they’ll be heading east obviously with the west ramp being closed.”

TDOT plans to do the same closings the following weekend Friday, June 10 through Monday, June 13, which Vitela believes will greatly impact her business.

“My weekends carry my entire business,” she said. “We do very well throughout the week as far as our lunch rush, our breakfast rush and our people who pick up in the morning, however, our weekends are a good 40 percent of our business.”

CMA Fest road closures: Which Nashville streets are impacted

Vitela’s business has been through many hurdles over the last year, but she’s hoping these next two weekends will be another one she’s able to get over.

“This is not a disaster, so I’m grateful for that, but it definitely makes me as a mom and business owner and employer…it definitely makes my stomach sink,” she said.

You can view more about the closure and what alternate routes to take by clicking here .

UPDATE: Strong thunderstorms moving through middle Tennessee

Update, 5:10 p.m.: A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Montgomery and northeastern Stewart Counties through 6 p.m. At 5:09 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Big Rock, or 9 miles northeast of Dover, moving northeast at 30 mph. Locations impacted include Clarksville, Big Rock, Indian...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
