ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Officially Announce New Head Coach Darvin Ham

By Eric Eulau
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XLEBU_0fzxcgyE00

The Lakers sent out a press release to announce the hiring of Darvin Ham on Friday.

The Lakers are in need of change, and new head coach Darvin Ham will hopefully be the catalyst for a new era of Lakers basketball. Although news of LA's hiring of Ham broke a week ago, the Lakers sent out an official statement today announcing the hire.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In the statement, vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka noted how Ham's NBA background and hard-nosed approach should help propel the Lakers next season and beyond.

“When someone begins his NBA coaching career at the G League level and goes all the way through playing an integral role on the front bench of an NBA Championship team, it really speaks to a certain strength of character. Our players and fans will immediately identify with Darvin’s no-nonsense and hard-working approach, which we feel will bring toughness and a competitive edge to all we do."

The praise from Pelinka didn't stop their for the new head coach.

“When you add that to Darvin’s sophisticated grasp of in-game strategy and deep knowledge of the game of basketball, we have the ideal coach for this next chapter in Lakers history. We could not be more honored and proud to name Darvin Ham as our new head coach.”

The Lakers aren't alone in their excitement for their rookie head coach. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who Ham has coached as an assistant in Milwaukee  since 2018, voiced his support of the hire.

Warriors forward Draymond Green was also complimentary of the Lakers decision to bring Ham on and, like Pelinka, believes Ham's "toughness" will resonate in the Lakers locker room.

The Lakers will hold an introductory press conference for Ham on Monday, June 6th at 12:00PM PDT.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Darvin Ham set to add former All-Star to Lakers staff?

New Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham may be adding a big name to his coaching staff, at least according to one person who would know. Former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace is likely to be a part of Ham’s staff in Los Angeles, according to Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. Hardaway has some knowledge of Wallace’s plans, as Wallace served on Hardaway’s Memphis staff last season.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
Darvin Ham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Michael Jordan Is Reportedly Set To Meet With Prominent Coach

Michael Jordan has the pivotal task of finding the Charlotte Hornets' next head coach. According to a report, he's considering a prominent name in the sport. Jordan will reportedly be meeting with longtime former NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni for the Hornets' head coach position later this week. D'Antoni has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Heat Nation

Pat Riley when asked about potential retirement: ‘I’m 77 years old and right now I can do more push-ups than you’

As all Miami Heat fans know, the 2021-22 NBA season didn’t end the way anyone within the organization would have liked. While the Heat advanced all the way to the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, they ended up losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the series. Most teams in the NBA would be pleased with those results, but anything short of a championship is a letdown for the Heat.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NBA G League
fadeawayworld.net

Grant Hill Agrees With Richard Jefferson That The NBA Regular Shouldn't Be Shortened: "Instead Of Doing A Marathon In A Day We Are Going To Do It In 25 Says Because It's Too Hard?"

One of the things that has been discussed extensively during this NBA season is the possibility of shortening the regular season but cutting down on the number of NBA games. The current regular season is 82 games, and it has been so since the 1967-68 season, before which it used to be 80 games before the playoffs began.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy