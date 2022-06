The final glimmer of hope for opponents of the demolition of Parking Structure 3 has been snuffed out. The parking structure, commonly known as PS3, has been undergoing demolition since mid-March, with destruction entering a new phase in late May featuring major demolition of the 50-year-old structure. Even while this demolition has been ongoing, a Hail Mary court case was proceeding through LA County Superior Court, launched by an organization of local business owners and spearheaded by business owner John Alle.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO