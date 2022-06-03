ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Public works crews in St. Lucie County and Port St. Lucie are preparing for big rain event this weekend

By Angela Rozier
WPBF News 25
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency managers in Florida are watching a recent storm system and some public works crews on the Treasure Coast spent a chunk of Friday preparing. FPL preparations: FPL preparing for severe storms with high-tech rovers for faster power recovery. St. Lucie County...

www.wpbf.com

cw34.com

Tornado touch-down, power flashes, debris in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The weather warnings came and were replaced by new ones on the Treasure Coast for more than an hour, early Monday evening. At 6:05 p.m., a strong thunderstorm capable of damaging winds and potentially a tornado entered northern St. Lucie County, and a severe thunderstorm warning was issued.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Construction for new neighborhood project in Martin County underway

PALM CITY, Fla. — It's been a vision for Knight Kiplinger years in the making — an innovative, environmentally-conscious neighborhood in Martin County. "It will be multigenerational, not gated golf course communities catering to the affluent. Martin County has many beautiful wonderful gated golf course communities. It’s not an unmet need," Knight Kiplinger, the creator of Newfield, told WPBF 25 News.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

South Florida to see continuation of isolated, strong storms Tuesday

Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF 25 News meteorologists. Dry conditions in the morning will lead to strong to severe storms in the afternoon Tuesday. Temperatures in the 90s will cause pop-up showers in the afternoon as storms move from inland to the coast, WPBF 25 News meteorologists said.
FLORIDA STATE
Saint Lucie County, FL
Government
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Government
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
Local
Florida Government
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broward, Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Broward; Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Broward County in southeastern Florida Southeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 503 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hamptons At Boca Raton, or near Boca Raton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach and Delray Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Indian River, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Indian River; St. Lucie The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern St. Lucie County in east central Florida South central Indian River County in east central Florida * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 603 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Lakewood Park, or 8 miles southwest of Vero Beach South, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Pierce, Indrio, Fort Pierce Inlet, White City and Queens Cove. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
#Water Level#St Lucie River#Emergency Managers#St#Fpl
WPBF News 25

Strong storms are back

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Strong storms are back this afternoon across South Florida and the Treasure Coast. Isolated storms can become severe with winds up to 60 MPH and hail up to an inch. An isolated spin up cannot be ruled out. The stormy pattern will continue through the first half of the weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV News 3

First tropical storm of the 2022 Hurricane Season forms

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — Alex is here! Tropical Storm Alex finally formed early Sunday morning after traveling through the Gulf of Mexico and across Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone One. This is the first named storm of the 2022 hurricane season. Alex was able to become organized once it moved off the east coast of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WPBF News 25

One hospitalized in stabbing behind Publix in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed behind a Publix in Palm Beach County. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident that took place Monday evening at one of the stores located in unincorporated Lantana. Deputies responded to the scene...
WPBF News 25

Strong Storms Possible Today

Strong storms are possible again today across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Storms can produce strong gusts in the 40s and isolated severe storms can produce winds up to 60 MPH.
ENVIRONMENT
click orlando

Melbourne streets close down due to flooding, city says

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Streets in Melbourne have been impacted by the heavy rains hitting several parts of Brevard and Volusia Counties. The intersection of McClendon and Steele Streets were closed due to flooding Monday, according to the City of Melbourne. [TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very real possibility’ as Florida...
MELBOURNE, FL
cw34.com

Woman with autism missing in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman in West Palm Beach. 23-year-old Nickysha Denis, who has autism, walked away from her group home overnight, according to police. The home is located on Hiltonia Circle in northern...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

