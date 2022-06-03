ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valders, WI

Valders' Griepentrog rallies to win 1,600 state title

By Doug Ritchay
cw14online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA CROSSE (WLUK) -- Shane Griepentrog's goal this weekend is two win two gold medals at the Division 2 state track and field meet, but during his first race Friday the goal was almost squashed. Battling Kettle Moraine Lutheran's Logan Measner in the 1,600-meter run Griepentrog led most of...

cw14online.com

cw14online.com

New Holstein softball excited to make school history

NEW HOLSTEIN - For the first time in school history the New Holstein Huskies softball team is headed to state. They were the No. 2 seed entering the playoffs and defeated Racine Lutheran 7-0 in the sectional finals to advance to Madison. "It's much more than catch, throw, field, and...
NEW HOLSTEIN, WI
cw14online.com

Ripon's Lopez captures triple jump title

LA CROSSE (WLUK) -- Celina Lopez had high hopes entering Saturday's Division 2 state track and field meet as the top seed in the triple jump. However, after two jumps in the semifinals her opportunity to win a state title was in jeopardy as she had not yet qualified for finals.
RIPON, WI
thebrillionnews.com

State track & field results

LA CROSSE - Area athletes competed on Friday and Saturday at the 2022 WIAA State Track & Field Championships in La Crosse. Complete results are available on the WIAA's website at wiaawi.org. Division 2. Brillion:. Girls' triple jump: 3, Megan Schuman (junior) 36-01.75. Schuman's mark established a new Brillion school...
LA CROSSE, WI
cw14online.com

Worth the wait as Van Zeeland wins high jump title

LA CROSSE (WLUK) -- The comeback is complete, Olivia Van Zeeland is a state champion, again. Competing at the Division 1 state track and field meet for the first time since her freshman year, Van Zeeland won the state title in the high jump Saturday. It marked a high point in what was an up-and-down high school career.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Howard, announces new address

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A New Jersey-based sandwich chain is adding another location in northeast Wisconsin. Jersey Mike’s Subs has announced on its website it will have a new store in Howard on 2485 Lineville Road. Officials did not give an exact date for the store opening but...
HOWARD, WI
cw14online.com

Knights on the Fox concert lineup released

DE PERE (WLUK) -- A series of free public concerts is returning to the St. Norbert College campus. The lineup for the 19th season of Knights on the Fox has been released. All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. July 12. Country and classic rock. July 19. Rock. July 26. Eclectic...
DE PERE, WI
spmetrowire.com

DNR honors Point man with ‘Ethical Hunter’ award

A Stevens Point man has been honored as an ethical hunter after helping out a stranger during last year’s gun season. Mark Moersch, Jr., 29, received the 2021 Department of Natural Resources Ethical Hunter Award in may. It’s the 25th year that the department has sponsored the award.
STEVENS POINT, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Kiel mother “relieved” Title IX investigation is closed

KIEL, Wis.–– Rose Rabidoux said Monday she’s relieved her battle with the Kiel School District is over. Her son, Braden, was one of three students facing a Title IX investigation. She said the school district told her he and others allegedly misused pronouns when addressing another student.
KIEL, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County bear sightings: DNR says bears are looking for snacks

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Nightlife is getting wild in rural Waukesha County. Residents are reporting late-night sightings of a bear wandering through neighborhoods. Wisconsin DNR specialists say a homeowner living off of McMahon Road on the north side of Oconomowoc got a surprise Thursday night – a bear sighting. Brad...
WJFW-TV

Minocqua landmark closed for 3rd straight summer

MINOCQUA - Paul Bunyan’s in Minocqua is more than a restaurant. It’s been a landmark since 1961. But for a third straight summer Paul Bunyan’s will be closed. That's according to the other Paul Bunyan’s location down in Wisconsin Dells. The Dells Paul Bunyan’s was getting...
MINOCQUA, WI
milwaukeemag.com

15 Statewide Festivals to Check Out This Summer

Travel around Wisconsin for these exciting celebrations. This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. 1. Outta Sight Kite Flight. See 100-plus-foot kites, stunt demonstrations and even kite-making workshops for the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Justin Steinbrinck Leaving WLUK Fox 11: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

Justin Steinbrinck has been covering the weather in Wisconsin for almost two decades, most of it spent in the Green Bay area. Now, this weatherman is ready to say goodbye to the weather metrics. Justin Steinbrinck announced he is leaving WLUK-TV after six years. Naturally, Fox 11 viewers have questions about his departure. They want to know where Justin Steinbrinck is going and if he is leaving the city. Fortunately, the meteorologist had answers for his viewers.
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

June marks the return of local dairy breakfasts across Wisconsin

HORICON, Wis. — Farmers in Dodge County spent Sunday morning flipping hundreds of pancakes, scrambling eggs and frying cheese curds for the 42nd annual Dairy Brunch. Marshall Angst brought his wife, Haley and son, Sully. “Good food, good company, get out and see a different farm and some equipment...
hometownbroadcasting.com

6/3/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday

Taycheedah Man Charged With Making Terrorist Threat. A 72-year-old Taycheedah man has been charged for allegedly threatening to shoot Wisconsin legislators if they pass a law that would allow school teachers and administrators to be armed. James Stearns (pictured) made his initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court yesterday on a charge of Terrorist Threat-Interruption of Government Operations. He posted a $4,000 cash bond and will be back in court for a preliminary hearing July 29th. The threat was made in two emails at the end of May-one sent to a radio talk show host and the other was sent to a Wisconsin legislator. In one of the emails Stearns said he would purchase a gun, the most powerful he could purchase, and go to Madison and shoot as many of the people who vote for this law as he could before someone shoots him. District Attorney Eric Toney says, “Political disagreement is healthy but we will never tolerate threats of violence whether directed at our schools, students, government, groups, or individuals in our community.”
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
travelawaits.com

The Delicious Experience In Door County, Wisconsin Not To Miss

Tell me, if you witnessed the scene above, would you:. Grab a quick photo and then get ready for some good eating?. If you are in Door County, Wisconsin, the answer to the question is option 3. Door County is a 70-mile-long peninsula in northeastern Wisconsin between the bay of...
DOOR COUNTY, WI

