ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC doctor weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine availability for children under 5

By Jonathan Ketz
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDBCg_0fzxcBnp00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children under five may soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden Administration hopes to have the vaccine rolled out to that age group by June 21.

Dr. Angela Myers, Division Director of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Mercy, believes her hospital will get shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines if they’re approved by the FDA’s outside panel of advisers .

“Well, we have up until now, so I have no reason to believe otherwise,” Myers said Friday.

CDC: 20 monkeypox cases detected in 11 states, viral strain identified

Myers wants parents to go to the person they trust when it comes to the decision of whether to vaccinate their child.

“And that person often times is your pediatrician or your child’s doctor,” she said. “Remember they want what’s best for your child just like you do, and so having that honest conversation, letting them know exactly what your fears are and then allowing them the chance to talk through it with you is really helpful rather than relying on some of that other information which we now know a lot of which is false right?”

Crystal Everett said her 4-year-old daughter Mari is the most vivacious child you will ever see.

“She will not be excited about the shot, I can say that,” Everett said Friday.

As parents though, Everett said it’s their job to do what they can to protect them and the others that they’re around.

“Even if she doesn’t know what’s good for her right now, this is really it.”

First COVID shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21: White House

Everett’s talking about the vaccine her daughter Mari may be able to get later this month. She thinks people who speak the ‘loudest in the room’ may overshadow what people do.

“While I do think some people are skeptical, I just think that that voice sometimes is so loud, but more people are like, ‘You know what I will get the vaccine, even if I don’t share it publicly? Ya know?”

Mattie Rhodes Center Northeast is hosting a vaccination clinic Saturday, June 4 at its Topping Avenue location. It goes from 9 a.m. until noon. No appointment’s necessary. You do not have to bring an I.D. either.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
kcur.org

During baby formula shortage, Kansas Citians come together 'to survive as a community'

“Gotta go — formula,” Mia Cathey shouted at her husband as she rushed out the door one night at 9 p.m. Cathey was off to buy two cans of the high calorie, hypoallergenic formula her 4-month-old baby needs to survive. The previous two weeks, she had been unable to find a single can of the formula anywhere in her hometown of Blue Springs, Missouri, and she was down to her last can.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Missouri Health
Kansas City, MO
Vaccines
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Kansas City, MO
Coronavirus
Kansas City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Vaccines
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
St. Joseph Post

Local governments turn away $73M of federal pandemic aid

KANSAS CITY (AP) — From small towns to big cities, every government across the U.S. was offered a slice of $350 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds to help shore up their finances, cover pandemic-related costs and invest in community projects. Officials in 1,468 local governments effectively said “no,"...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Kc#The Biden Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KCTV 5

COVID symptoms can be mistaken for allergies; here’s what to do

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – Spring is in the air. So is pollen and all the tiny little particles that can cause us to sneeze, plus make our nose itch and eyes water. “Is it fairly easy for most people to confuse those types of symptoms for sure,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson with the University of Kansas Health System, who specializes in infectious diseases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX4 News Kansas City

UPDATE: KCMO woman found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman from Kansas City, Missouri has been reported missing. Doris J. Walker, 63, was last seen on June 5, 2022 at 4:30 p.m., wearing a pink and white tye-dye hoodie with a beige jacket over the top. She was also wearing gray sweatpants with black underwear over the top, along […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy