The Colorado Avalanche have found a way to advance the Stanley Cup Final. Artturi Lehkonen scored the overtime winner in a dramatic 6-5 Game 4 over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 to complete the series sweep of the Western Conference Final on Monday night at Rogers Place. It was a back-and-forth game in which the Avalanche had the lead, lost the lead and regained the lead, but showed no quit to send themselves to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2001.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO