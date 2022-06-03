ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Once A Bear, Always A Bear: Summit Class of 22 celebrated

By ALEXIS ESPINOZA For The Recorder
Porterville Recorder
 3 days ago

Nearly every chair was filled on the Summit Sports Field at Summit Collegiate High School on Thursday evening for the SCHS Class of 2022 commencement ceremony where more than 100 students received their diplomas. Just after 7:30 p.m., Band Director Donna Steigleder led the Summit Concert Band in “Pomp...

