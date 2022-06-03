ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

COVID-19 UPDATES: 833 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vne5Z_0fzxamL000

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 833 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 452,918.

There are a total of 354,413 confirmed cases and 98,505 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 103,189 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 421,809 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,417,047 total doses have been administered. 943,913 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 8 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 38,420. Out of those cases, 37,758 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 514 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

With decreasing cases being reported, Eastern Idaho Public Health will be updating its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 70 active cases and 473 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 115,543 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 10,117 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 226 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 75 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 104,357 cases.

The state said 4 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,253, and 0 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,946.

78,469 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

0 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,942.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

  • 2 person died in the age group less than 18
  • 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
  • 61 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
  • 186 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
  • 400 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
  • 905 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
  • 1,364 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
  • 2,003 people were 80+

94.66% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.87% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.89% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

92.07% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.93% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths
Central District Health Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise 		115,652
6,221
2,198
757 		21,885
1,182
498
357 		1,023
70
16
11
South Central Public Health District Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas 		5,431
16,364
3,895
715
3,765
2,076
2,813
121 		740
7,999
2,251
397
1,285
1,247
1,443
37 		30
296
65
15
53
56
64
2
Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark 		30,993
2,719
12,598
5,965
530
2,161
1,267
107 		10,529
1,403
1,812
2,164
181
485
507
33 		286
9
50
65
9
28
25
0
Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte 		12,991
5,741
540
789
1,333
680
566
319 		7,926
4,181
961
714
1,008
272
249
150 		249
155
26
20
29
16
11
9
Panhandle Health District Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone 		36,588
7,486
1,605
1,642
2,385 		5,919
1,552
531
777
377 		594
188
62
41
76
Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis 		7,678
2,178
6,337
1,333
759 		1,376
841
601
1,005
390 		148
52
49
33
29
Southwest District Health Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington 		52,675
2,693
4,312
1,954
573
1,579 		9,461
1,015
1,311
333
138
846 		687
79
87
53
15
57
TOTAL 354,413 98,505 4,942

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 833 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8 .

KIFI Local News 8

Average Idaho gas prices near $5

Average gasoline prices in Idaho have risen 16.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.88/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Average Idaho gas prices near $5 appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

