Gun shop workers react to President Joe Biden's call for gun control

CLAYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Gun shop workers are reacting after President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass gun control laws.

KDKA-TV talked with a worker at A.R.H Sport Shop in Claysville, Washington County. The shop is gearing up for its gun show at the Washington County Fairgrounds in two weeks. Rick Hamilton strongly believes tightening gun laws is not the way to go.

On Thursday, President Biden called for restoring the limits on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. If that can't be done, the president proposed the minimum purchasing age for a semi-automatic weapon should be raised from 18 to 21.

Hamilton, who's worked at A.R.H Sport Shop for 11 years, said this is a bad idea. He stressed it's not about the guns. He said it's about the people who get their hands on them. He said stricter laws will only punish people who collect guns and use them for hunting or other forms of recreation.

"I don't think that's a good idea. Looking back on my own background and children, my three daughters are competitive shooters. I'd feel real bad if they couldn't find the ammunition they needed if I weren't around," Hamilton said.

Hamilton stressed that it is next to impossible to get your hands on an automatic weapon. He said that they're not sold in gun stores and can only be found through a Class 3 Dealer. He said a background check for automatic weapons, which must be submitted to the FBI, will typically take anywhere between six to nine months.