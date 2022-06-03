ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

North Texas group brings skills programs to Collin County Juvenile Probation Services

By Audrey Henvey
starlocalmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA North Texas nonprofit is looking to extend its impact to youth in the justice system in Collin County. Youth With Faces has operated in the Dallas area since 2001 to support local youth. The organization's activities have since included providing resources and training for youth in the juvenile justice system...

starlocalmedia.com

starlocalmedia.com

McKinney Community Profile: Meet Zella Tyson

Zella Tyson is the Chief Executive Officer of Meals on Wheels Collin County, where she also served as the Director of Operations prior to becoming the CEO. She holds a Masters in Public Health from Southern Connecticut State University, with 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership impacting at-risk and disenfranchised populations.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Evictions Rising Across North Texas as Record Rent, Inflation Affect Families

Evictions are on the rise across North Texas. Skyrocketing rent, inflation and rising gas prices are putting the squeeze on family budgets. There's concern it could only get worse. Adding to the issue, COVID-19 relief money that was helping people with rent during the pandemic is running out. Some programs...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Three Factors Helped Three North Texas Cities Become Havens For Renters

Texas is a happening place for renters. RentCafé ranks 12 Texas cities — three from the Dallas-Fort Worth area — in its list of Best U.S. Cities for Renters in 2022. Plano ranks 13th, Fort Worth 20th, and Dallas 49th among 115 candidates determined from RentCafé’s three main categories (cost of living and housing, local economy, and quality of life). The rankings reflect apartment rentals and not home rentals.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Leadership Plano Class 38 celebrates graduation

Leadership Plano, a program of the Plano Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to congratulate the members of Class 38 who graduated on Tuesday, June 1, 2022, at an event held at the Courtyard Theatre in Downtown Plano. The evening’s keynote Speaker was Sara Bonser, recently retired Superintendent of Schools for Plano ISD. She was joined by State Representative Jeff Leach and City of Plano Mayor Pro Tem Kayci Prince, who presented proclamations honoring the graduates. Jyric Sims, CEO of Medical City Plano, the program’s title sponsor also congratulated the class. Elisa Klein was the class spokesperson, providing reminiscences of the year’s highlights.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco Community Profile: Meet Shannon Hammond

Meet Shannon Hammond, Frisco’s No. 1 ‘good stuff’ advocate. Hammond has lived in Frisco since 1995, and she’s made it her mission to love and welcome. That's why she helped inspire the vision for Pride Frisco, and created the ‘Good Stuff in Frisco’ Facebook group. Today, she and her husband, Fred, own and operate Countdown 2 Escape in Frisco’s Rail District.
ntdaily.com

Mother-daughter owned boutique caters to inclusive community

At 728 N. Elm Street sits a quaint, sage greenhouse first built in the 1960s. After walking up a simple wooden ramp outside of the home’s entrance, one will find themselves in the midst of tables and racks holding a variety of tops, bottoms and accessories. The clothing styles and sizes, which run from small to 3XL, offered inside the newly opened Third & Sage boutique are just as diverse as the customers they serve, according to co-owner and North Texas native Denise Bennett.
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Report: Texas leads the nation with nearly a third of homes sold to investors

DALLAS — A new report shows Texas is by far the top location for institutional investors buying homes, including roughly half of homes sold in Tarrant and Dallas counties. The report from the National Association of Realtors looked at deeds and found corporations, companies or limited liability companies (LLC) and found 28% of homes sold in Texas in 2021, far above the national average of 13%.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Fired Collin College professor lands new job at Southern Methodist University

After more than a year of controversy over allegations of free speech violations between Phillips and college administrators, Phillips said he was fired by the school in May. His contract was not renewed, despite years of student and peer approval, ongoing scholarship, and honors earned from other historians. For fourteen...
DALLAS, TX
progressivegrocer.com

Gatik to Deliver to 34 Dallas-Area Sam’s Club Locations

Autonomous-vehicle provider Gatik has embarked on multi-year commercial partnership with Georgia-Pacific, one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of tissue, pulp and paper-based packaging, and KBX, the transportation arm for Koch Industries and an independent Koch company. Under this partnership Gatik will automate part of the Georgia-Pacific-KBX on-road transportation network in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, delivering goods 24/7 across a network of 34 Sam’s Club locations.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Oak Lawn UMC defies bishop, appoints 2 LGBTQ ministers

DALLAS - The senior pastor of a United Methodist Church in Dallas is calling out the bishop for what she calls discrimination. The bishop is refusing to accept two people as pastors at Oak Lawn United Methodist, a church known for welcoming all people. Both have gone through the extensive...
DALLAS, TX
garlandjournal.com

Buy Black Business Spotlight: Winfred Parnell, MD.

Dr. Winfred Parnell’s patients absolutely love him! A graduate of Florida A&M University and the University of Florida School of Medicine, Dr. Parnell is a founding partner of Carlos & Parnell, M.D., P.A., and has been an active partner since 1981. Dr. Parnell devotes a great deal of time with a vigorous community outreach initiative that addresses quality of life issues, particularly for women. He specializes in obstetrics, annual exams, gynecology, infertility, and gynecologic surgery. It’s important to note that Dr. Parnell pioneered robotic surgery at Medical City Dallas. He has impeccable credentials and has also served as a member of the Board of Trustees, Medical City Dallas; Board of Managers for Parkland Hospital and Associate clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at UT Southwestern Medical Center. Located at 7777 Forest Lane in Suite 560 in Dallas, he can be reached at 972-566-4862.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth going west with new growth from ranch land

A new development in west Fort Worth could bring 5,000 new homes and take 15 years to complete. The development, which will also include 1,000 acres of prime commercial property, is moving closer to getting off the ground. The project is just south of the Walsh Ranch development and includes...
FORT WORTH, TX

