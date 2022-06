Myrtle Beach & The Grand Strand boasts 60 miles of beaches – but there's so much more to this beloved summer vacation. Take the burgeoning food and beverage scene, for example. Beyond the strips of all-you-can-eat buffets and pancake houses, you'll find an array of eclectic eats. Whether you're craving oyster stew, fried green tomatoes, grilled-to-perfection steak, waffles, or a bagel piled high with cream cheese (or butter, if that's your thing), Myrtle Beach offers it all. From white-tablecloth fine dining establishments to charming mom-and-pop eateries, here's how to eat and drink your way through Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

