DC brings psychedelic cosmic horror to the Black Label Aquaman: Andromeda #1

By George Marston
 3 days ago

Aquaman is often thought of as one of DC's most colorful and often comical heroes, at least in pop culture perception. But while writer Ram V and artist Christian Ward's DC Black Label limited series Aquaman: Andromeda seems to maintain the wonder and the brightly engaging palette of the Aquaman of Super Friends and Jason Momoa's movies, it puts the hero himself in a story that appears to channel a lot more cosmic horror than he's usually associated with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGjvE_0fzxa20x00

Aquaman: Andromeda #1 cover (Image credit: DC)

Don't expect that to mean you won't also get a healthy dose of good old fashioned Aquaman action, as the plot revolves around a race between Aquaman and his arch-enemy Black Manta to reach a mysterious underwater anomaly being investigated by an experimental submarine known as the Andromeda (hence the title).

DC has released a preview of interior pages from Aquaman: Andromeda #1 , pairing V's ominous, almost poetic narration, delivered by letterer Aditya Bidikar, with some downright psychedelic art from Ward.

In the pages, a young girl has a stark, dreamlike encounter with the ocean that points to something beyond the normal realm of perception lurking below the water.

Check out the preview of the pages from Aquaman: Andromeda #1, along with Ward's main cover and variant covers from Bryan Hitch and Alex Sinclair, and Anand RK right here:

Image 1 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hCNE0_0fzxa20x00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 2 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLoGj_0fzxa20x00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 3 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DgXp_0fzxa20x00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 4 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGdsl_0fzxa20x00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 5 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HfJDY_0fzxa20x00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 6 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tvqNA_0fzxa20x00

(Image credit: DC)

Aquaman: Andromeda is a DC Black Label title, meaning it technically takes place outside of mainstream DC continuity and may explore more mature themes and content than regular DC titles.

That said, given what DC shows of Aquaman: Andromeda here along with what's been shown in advance solicitations for the three issue limited series, it seems like fans of Ram V's writing on titles like The Swamp Thing and Christian Ward's art on stories like Invisible Kingdom will more than get their fill of oceanic sci-fi horror.

Aquaman: Andromeda #1 goes on sale June 7.

While you're gearing up for Aquaman: Andromeda, read up on the best Aquaman stories ever.

