Search warrant leads to arrest of Panama City man

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Panama City man was arrested after officers found five guns, more than 2,300 grams of marijuana and more than $20,000 in cash while executing a search warrant on a Panama City home on Friday, according to the Panama City Police Department.

Willie Kacheno Cleveland, 42, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of THC extract with intent to distribute, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During their search of the residence, investigators found 2,381 grams of marijuana, 15.8 grams of cocaine, 77 vape pens containing THC extract, $21,000 in U.S. currency, a 9mm firearm with ammunition, a .45 caliber firearm with ammunition, a .22 caliber rifle with ammunition, a 5.56mm rifle with ammunition, a .308 rifle with ammunition and digital scales, according to PCPD.

Cleveland was booked into the Bay County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

