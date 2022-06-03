ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

On The Money — Job growth slows but still beats forecasts

By Sylvan Lane
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ewkPW_0fzxZQl100
Getty

The U.S. labor market isn’t quite as strong as it was earlier this year, but it’s still churning ahead. We’ll also look at a desperate attempt to revive President Biden’s domestic economic agenda and a pending data privacy bill.

But first, there’s been a concession in the critical Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania.

Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. For The Hill, we’re Sylvan Lane, Aris Folley and Karl Evers-Hillstrom. Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.

390K jobs added in May, unemployment at 3.6%

The U.S added 390,000 jobs and the unemployment rate held even at 3.6 percent in May, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department.

The May jobs report was largely in line with economists’ expectations as employment growth slowed slightly from the torrid gains seen earlier in the year. Consensus projections from experts saw the U.S. gaining 350,000 jobs last month and pushing the jobless rate down to 3.5 percent, its level in February 2020.

  • Economists expected job growth to slow in May after the U.S. added more than 2 million jobs this year despite high inflation, staggering gas prices, rising interest rates and fading fiscal stimulus.
  • While some experts have become increasingly concerned about the risks of a recession next year, employment and consumer spending have continued to grow through 2022.

Sylvan breaks it down here.

SAY IT AIN’T JOE

Senators make last-ditch bid for Manchin’s backing

Democrats and Republicans are competing for Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) attention when it comes to what elements of President Biden’s agenda are still in play ahead of the midterm elections knowing full well Washington will soon move into full-time campaign mode.

While Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is attempting to get Manchin on board with climate change and lower prescription drug price proposals, GOP lawmakers are trying to divert Manchin’s attention toward bipartisan negotiations on gun control and energy legislation — anything to keep the pivotal senator out of the New York Democrat’s office as much as possible.

  • Schumer is privately trying to negotiate with Manchin on a budget bill that addresses climate change and lowers prescription drug prices all while anti-tax activists are running ads in West Virginia pressing him to reject proposed fiscal increases to fund such Democratic priorities.
  • Mike Lux, a Democratic strategist, said when it comes to the GOP side of things, Republicans are “trying to run out the clock” by pulling Manchin into gun control and energy negotiations and away from spending time on elements of Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.
  • A group of 26 House Democrats piled more pressure on Manchin and Schumer to strike a deal by penning a letter last month warning that constituents will see a spike in health insurance premiums unless Congress extends premium tax credit enhancements.

Schumer has left his Senate Democratic colleagues mostly in the dark about what’s happening in his talks with Manchin.

Schumer met with Manchin at least twice in his office before the Memorial Day recess, and the Democratic leader says he’s not giving up on locking down Manchin’s vote.

BIG DATA ENERGY

Key congressional lawmakers draft competing data privacy bills

Three key congressional lawmakers released a draft of a comprehensive data privacy bill on Friday, but the proposal lacks support from Senate Commerce Committee Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.).

Senate Commerce Committee ranking member Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and the top House Commerce Committee Reps. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) unveiled details of their draft privacy bill, which would require companies to design products with privacy in mind and includes even stricter regulations for dealing with customers under the age of 17.

  • Cantwell drafted her own data privacy bill, breaking from her colleagues and posing additional hurdles for a federal data privacy law moving forward.
  • A key difference between the two versions revolves around the degree to which individuals can pursue legal challenges against companies over data privacy breaches under the new law.

STRAIGHT TO THE MOON

Biden responds to Musk concerns about economy: ‘Lots of luck on his trip to the moon’

President Biden on Friday shrugged off Elon Musk’s pessimistic outlook on the economy, wishing the Tesla and SpaceX founder “lots of luck on his trip to the moon.”

Musk reportedly wrote in an email to Tesla executives that he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that the company would need to slash 10 percent of its workforce. Biden was asked to respond to Musk’s comments after giving remarks on the May jobs report from Delaware.

  • The president pointed to new investments in electric vehicles from Ford that will create 6,000 new union jobs, as well as investments from Chrysler in electric vehicles and Intel in developing computer chips at a new factory. “So, you know, lots of luck on his trip to the moon,” Biden said.
  • The relationship between Musk and the White House has been tense at times. The White House frequently touts investments in electric vehicles and cleaner energy, but infrequently mentions Tesla, something Musk has taken note of.

The Hill’s Brett Samuels has

on this here.

Good to Know

Across the nation, employees have had enough. Scores are telling their bosses they will quit at the end of this year, fed up with working conditions, low pay and fraying relationships.

Only in this case, those employees are state legislators, and the bosses they are leaving are the constituents who sent them to make law in state capitals.

Here’s what else we have our eye on:

  • The European Union on Friday formally adopted a sanctions package banning oil imports from Russia in response to its February invasion of Ukraine.
  • Health insurers will issue $1 billion worth of rebates to consumers this year, according to an analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
  • The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Friday finalized biofuels requirements with mixed results for the ethanol and oil industries.
  • Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion has cleared a regulatory step with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Twitter said Friday.

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you next week.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Dollar advances as U.S. job growth tops expectations

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Friday after a better-than-expected U.S. employment report pointed to a tight labor market that could keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive path of interest rate hikes. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 390,000 jobs last...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Cantwell
Person
Frank Pallone
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Manchin
MarketRealist

What Will Gas Prices Be in 2030? Long-Term Forecast

Rising gas prices have worried policymakers across the globe. Countries are adopting various methods to provide respite to consumers. While the U.K. has imposed a windfall tax on oil producers to raise funds to support households, some U.S. states have also suspended gas tax. India has significantly scaled up its purchase of Russian oil, which is being offered at a steep discount, to lower the energy prices for its citizens.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thecentersquare.com

Businesses fear shutdowns if inflation doesn’t ease

(The Center Square) – A new poll shows small businesses fear they will have to shut down within six months if inflation continues. The Alignable Small Business Inflation poll asked 5,268 businesses in May if they were concerned about inflation and over half said they fear they won’t be able to stay open over six months.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOXBusiness

Inflation will be ‘higher’ and last ‘longer’, warns Arthur Laffer Jr.

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Monday, Laffer Tengler Investments' Arthur Laffer Jr. said that inflation will get "higher" and will be here for "longer," arguing America's energy dependence has led to inflationary pressure. ARTHUR LAFFER JR: We're on constructive on energy and have been long energy since early...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Law#Republican#The Labor Department#Ai N
Reuters

Fed to steam ahead on rate hikes even as job gains slow

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is on track for half point interest rate increases in June, July, and perhaps even beyond as fresh job market data Friday showed no sign the U.S. economy is buckling under the pressure of high inflation and rising borrowing costs. A Labor...
BUSINESS
Engadget

New York lawmakers pass bill limiting warehouse productivity quotas

The New York State Assembly has passed a bill that aims to limit productivity quotas in warehouses shortly after it was approved by the State Senate. Introduced by New York State Senator Jessica Ramos and Assembly Member Latoya Joyner back in April, the Warehouse Worker Protection Act takes aim at Amazon's labor practices. Ramos and Joyner strengthened the language and expanded upon a similar bill in California that was signed into law back in 2021.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Associated Press

BigBear.ai Announces Key Leadership Appointments in Finance and Corporate Development

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that it has expanded its leadership team to better execute on its growth strategy. Effective June 13, 2022, current Chief Financial Officer Josh Kinley will take a new role as Chief Corporate Development Officer, and former Amazon executive Julie Peffer will become Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
BUSINESS
AFP

US continues to add jobs as wage gains slow

US job gains continued in May but at a slower pace, and rapid wage increases cooled as well, a welcome sign for US policymakers trying to ease red-hot inflation. The government data showed the participation rate edged up very slightly to 62.3 percent, a sign more workers could be coming off the sidelines to rejoin the workforce, which would ease pressure on wages.
BUSINESS
The Hill

The Hill

583K+
Followers
71K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy