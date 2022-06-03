ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, NJ

Prosecutor: Belleville man climbs into window, sexually assaults child

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
A Belleville man has been accused of strangling and sexually assaulting a child in a Clifton home.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office says that Andres Vasquez, 24, climbed into the window of the victim’s bedroom, confined the child in the room and then strangled and sexually assaulted them. The incident happened on May 31, according to authorities.

Vasquez was arrested on June 3. He faces multiple charges, including sexual assault, kidnapping and burglary. He is currently being held at the Passaic County Jail ahead of a court hearing.

