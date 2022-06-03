ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Fountain, Manitou, El Paso County downgrade to Stage 1 fire restrictions

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AsFxv_0fzxZFIG00

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thanks to the recent weather activity that has provided some much-needed moisture, the City of Fountain, Manitou Springs, and El Paso County have all moved from Stage Two to Stage One fire restrictions effective June 3.

Burn Restrictions in effect for Colorado Springs Friday

Sheriff Elder with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office downgraded to Stage One for all of unincorporated El Paso County . Stage One restrictions go into effect immediately, and the following are prohibited:

  1. Open burning, exceptions being fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds; charcoal grills and wood burning stoves at private residences in areas cleared of all flammable materials.
  2. The sale or use of fireworks.
  3. Outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Manitou Springs Fire Chief, John K. Forsett, also ordered Manitou Springs to move from Stage Two to Stage One, effective immediately. These restrictions are in alignment with El Paso County and the City of Colorado Springs and are defined as follows:

  1. Open fires and open burning are prohibited, except for fires in permanently constructed fire rings within the city’s RV and camping parks; private residential charcoal grills and smokers, wood burning fireplaces (chiminea), or fire pits, provided they have proper fitting screen covers and they are separated by at least 15-feet from structures or other combustible material.
  2. Outdoor smoking of any tobacco product or similar material in cigarettes, cigars, or pipes is prohibited, except that smoking is permitted within 15 feet of a city-approved disposal receptacle at city approved locations. Discarding lighted cigarettes, cigars or pipe tobacco products outdoors, other than in a city-approved receptacle is also prohibited.

These restrictions do not apply to gas-fueled grills used out-of-doors, or to fires within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves. Additionally, compliant fireplaces and wood-burning stoves within private residences are not included.

Stage One restrictions went into effect in the City of Fountain at noon Friday as well:

2022-Fountain-Fire-Restrictions Download

All residents should still exercise caution and follow all restrictions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

The Gazette endorses candidate for El Paso County Sheriff

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Gazette encouraged primary voters to nominate Undersheriff Joe Roybal to run as sheriff in a statemen released early morning. “Primary voters concerned about crime would be wise to follow suit and nominate Roybal,” said the Gazette. The Gazette stated that voters throughout the state cannot take chances in public […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

CPW responds to two separate deadly incidents on the water

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife say two people died in separate incidents on the Arkansas River today. One in Lake Pueblo, another in the Royal Gorge. CPW was called to Lake Pueblo for the search of a missing swimmer in the lake around 6 p.m. They...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Colorado marks over 250 fires as activity increases

COLORADO SPRINGS — With more than 250 fires already this year in the Rocky Mountain region, the U.S. Forest Service said activity is up in Colorado. Jacque Buchanan, Deputy Regional Forester with the Forest Service has been with the agency for 30 years with the last 10 years in Colorado. She said that during the […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Missing swimmer has died in Lake Pueblo

UPDATE: A teenage swimmer has died and his body has been recovered from Lake Pueblo. Joe Stadterman, the manager of Lake Pueblo State Park, provided an update at a press conference Monday evening. He said the call came in at 4:06 p.m. of a swimmer who had become distressed at Fish Hook Cove in Lake […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Fountain, CO
City
Colorado City, CO
El Paso County, CO
Government
Fountain, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Manitou Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Government
coloradopolitics.com

Biden nominates Pueblo County sheriff as U.S. Marshal for Colorado

President Joe Biden has nominated Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor as U.S. Marshal for Colorado, the White House announced in a news release on Monday. The U.S. Marshals Service serves as the enforcement arm of the federal courts. Taylor has been serving as sheriff of Pueblo County since 2007. He...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

Man exposes himself in Colorado Springs restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man was arrested over the weekend after Colorado Springs Police Department say he exposed himself inside a restaurant. CSPD says it happened on Sunday, June 5 at about 6 p.m. at a restaurant in the 4300 block of Sinton Road. The man, identified as Calvin...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downgrade#John K#Stoves#Fountain Manitou
KXRM

Man dies after boat flips at Royal Gorge

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after a boat flipped in the Arkansas River at the Royal Gorge on Monday. At a press conference regarding a separate death on Monday, that of a young swimmer at Lake Pueblo, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Public Information Officer Bill Vogrin said a private boat flipped […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multiple burn bans, restrictions downgraded or rescinded in Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Friday, numerous counties and cities announced they were rescinding or downgrading their current burn bans and fire restrictions. "Our fuel moisture has picked up, we're a little more confident that things are a little bit safer," said Brett Lacey, Colorado Springs Fire Department Fire Marshal. "So we have decided collectively within The post Multiple burn bans, restrictions downgraded or rescinded in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Weekend shooting at Colorado Springs’ Memorial Park skatepark continues disturbing trend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police said that an unidentified male is in a hospital recovering from surgery after being shot Saturday night at the popular skatepark in Memorial Park, just east of downtown. According to police, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the park, near the corner of Pikes Peak Avenue and Union The post Weekend shooting at Colorado Springs’ Memorial Park skatepark continues disturbing trend appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

BREAKING: "Life-threatening" hail situation in Colorado's Crowley County, baseball-size hail

According to the National Weather Service, a life-threatening situation is underway in southeast Colorado's Crowley County due to baseball-size hail. Those in the area are told to seek shelter immediately. The warning is part of a greater 'severe thunderstorm warning' that's active until 5 PM. Tennis ball-size hail is also expected in Sugar City.
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
The Denver Gazette

These campgrounds are worth a reservation around Colorado

The old saying “know before you go” is taking on a new, heightened meaning in Colorado’s outdoors. Before we go camping, we need to know about fire restrictions, for one. Those are becoming more widespread amid this megadrought and amid waves of newcomers. The pandemic marked a period of bigger crowds across the mountains — and increased anxieties of campfires leading to bigger burns. With those crowds come new land...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Hail possible as a storm rolls through Fountain Monday afternoon, thunderstorm warning in effect until 2:15 p.m.

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A storm producing hail rolled through Fort Carson and Fountain Monday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning expired at 2:15 p.m. for southwestern El Paso County. Hail up to two inches in diameter was possible for areas around Fort Carson and Fountain. Last time this article was updated, there were no reports of serious injuries tied to the storm.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Primary election ballots mailed in El Paso County

EL APSO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has mailed nearly 459,000 ballots to all eligible, active registered Republican, Democratic and Unaffiliated voters for the 2022 Primary Election.  The 2022 Primary Election ballot content, depending on the precinct a voter resides in, will contain contests for U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Care and Share free grocery event in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Care and Share food bank will be distributing free groceries in Manitou Springs on Tuesday. From noon – 1 p.m. on June 7, the community can stop by the Pool and Fitness Center at 202 Manitou Avenue to select as much or as little as they need. Groceries are free of […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

NB I-25 reopens after serious crash in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (UPDATE) — I-25 has reopened following a serious three-car crash in the northbound lanes between Mesa Ridge Parkway and US 85. According to Colorado State Patrol, it happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night, when a 41-year-old Trinidad man was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the interstate. He hit a Jeep head […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two large solar farms, one under construction and one seeking approval, in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO NewsChannel 13 is updating the progress of two significant solar power-generating operations in the area. One of the projects is currently being built north of the Pueblo Airport, along the road that leads to the Transportation Technology Center; both sides of the road for several miles appear to be The post Two large solar farms, one under construction and one seeking approval, in Pueblo County appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy