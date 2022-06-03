ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Most Wanted: Week of June 3

By Luis Barrio
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULxFn_0fzxYv2300

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature.

The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AzJ9y_0fzxYv2300
    Joe Adrian Murphy
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cOcq4_0fzxYv2300
    Daniel Reinert
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uba9Q_0fzxYv2300
    Kenneth Seind Gaucin
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ss1iG_0fzxYv2300
    Ray Anthony Fierro
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DHMWP_0fzxYv2300
    David Lee Jones
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYl1c_0fzxYv2300
    Steven A. Holguin
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nwSy7_0fzxYv2300
    Aaron Michael Melendez
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LE2ln_0fzxYv2300
    Mario Roberto Vargas
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F62Fu_0fzxYv2300
    Brenda Sanchez

The agencies submit these fugitives to Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., which distributes them to the news media and offers the use of the Crime Stoppers hotline for information regarding the whereabouts of these fugitives.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org .  You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crime.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
El Paso News

Police provide update on Socorro Graduation party shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, Socorro Police Department (SPD) officials provided an update to the case of a weekend shooting at a graduation party that injured five people. SPD officials say they served a search warrant for a second location, where they found drugs, ammunition, a weapon,...
SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s 28th traffic fatality recorded this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sunday, June 5th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to Copia Street and La Luz Avenue for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that around 3 a.m., a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was northbound behind a Hyundai Elantra driven by Juan Vasquez, both […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man found dead in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday morning, the El Paso Police Department announced they are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in the Lower Valley. According to authorities, the Crimes Against Person’s unit was initially called to the scene but authorities are now saying they do not suspect foul play. The body was found […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
El Paso County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, TX
cbs4local.com

Police: Body discovered in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the El Paso Police Department discovered the body of a man in South Central El Paso early Monday morning. The body was found on the 5600 block of Alameda Avenue, near the Fox Plaza Shopping Center, according to police. The department's Crimes...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New trial for man convicted in slaying of DJ Rick Madrigal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man convicted of killing popular DJ Rick “Mardi Gras” Madrigal in 2016 will get a new trial after the 8th Court of Criminal Appeals ruled the State improperly admitted evidence against a blood splatter witness in the case. Leonel Hernandez was convicted of Madrigal’s murder by a jury in […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Five injured in Texas graduation party shooting

(KRQE) – There was another mass shooting in Texas overnight Friday at a graduation party in El Paso. The Socorro Police Department says five people were injured with two in critical condition. All of the victims appear to be between 15 and 19 years old. Police say there were roughly 50 people at the party. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Most Wanted#Tx#The Apple App Store
KVIA

El Paso county leaders discuss creating gun safety storage program

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County leaders are looking for ways to curb all forms of gun violence, not just mass shootings, throughout the Borderland. This comes after the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 21 people dead,. A discussion about creating a gun safety storage program...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Residents ask EP Water for 20 year reimbursement over fire line

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Bill Tupy was looking at his monthly bills and noticed his condominium complex in Northeast El Paso was receiving an extra bill for a designated fire line that potentially never even existed.  “[Fire inspector] was convinced he would find a fire hydrant on or adjacent to our property; there is […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for June 4

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4local.com

'March of our Lives' rally to be held in El Paso Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A March of our Lives rally will be held in El Paso on Saturday. The rally will take place at San Jacinto Plaza at 10 a.m. The gun-control activist group March for Our Lives will hold protests across the nation following the Uvalde school shooting.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person in critical condition after stabbing in South Central

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are investigating a stabbing in front of a shopping center in South Central El Paso. EPPD officers were sent to the 5000 block of Alameda to investigate a call of a person stabbed. The incident happened shortly before Noon and initial reports […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

New Mexico Man Gets Two Life In Prison Terms for 2009 Murders

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man convicted in a 2009 double homicide case has been sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms. Prosecutors say 49-year-old Robert Chavez’s sentences will run consecutive with previous sentences, including a 26-year prison term for drug trafficking and life in prison plus 21 years for another murder.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KFOX 14

Man dies after crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died following a crash in central El Paso on Sunday. Officials identified the man as 61-year-old Juan Vasquez. The crash happened on the 1000 block of Copia Street and 3600 La Luz Avenue around 2:59 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Mutt Mondays: Shelters hosting Emergency Foster Event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’re looking for a four-legged friend to adopt, El Paso Animal Services is the right choice. The shelter is at critical capacity with over 1,000 animals waiting to be adopted. This situation extends to a national scope with unfortunately adoptions numbers going down. Most of the pets found at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Pilot injured after attempting takeoff in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pilot is in the hospital after an early-morning attempt at a take off on a neighborhood road in Far-East El Paso. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the incident happened Saturday morning on Santa Fe Trail and the intersection of Indian Wells Drive around 9:30 a.m. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy