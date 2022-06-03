ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Downtown Tasting Tour of five restaurants set June 29

By Luis Barrio
 3 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – The El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD) will be offering the opportunity to get a taste of five downtown restaurants for one price.

On Wednesday, June 29, for $35 per person, the Downtown Tasting Tour will provide a map and a menu to five participating restaurants where the purpose is to taste a dish, between the hours of 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Each restaurant is tasked to tease your taste buds and collectively fill you up after the 5-plate evening is completed. The following Tasting Tour dates will be July 27, and August 31, leading into a Downtown Restaurant Week, Sep. 23 – 30, 2022.

The tour is self-guided, from 5 p.m. – 9 p. m. Tickets are $35 each and are limited to 100 per-event night. DowntownElPaso.com is where you can purchase tickets.

Menu: Downtown Tasting Tour – June 29, 2022

Juicery Plus BBQ Jackfruit Burger, Strawberry Limeade, Brownie
Mac’s Downtown Fish Tacos with Honey Cilantro Cole Slaw
Taft Diaz Huarache- Lion’s Mane Carnitas, Lentejas Puercas, Salsas
Lick it Up! (International) Nachos (100% plant-based) Tostadas, Vegan Queso, Protein, Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Cabbage, Avocado Sauce, Crema and Toreado
Sabor (Hotel Paso Del Norte) Oak-Wood Grilled Salmon, Texas Cheddar Grits, Charred Broccolini, Freeze-Dried Corn Relish

Community Policy