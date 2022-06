ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police Chief Kevin Norris has announced his intention to retire from the department after over 25 years. “I look at the retirement board we have here and you have a handful of officers that have made it to 20, 22, 23 but officers of 25 years are more is few,” said Norris. “And so I just felt like It was getting to the time that it would be time to retire.”

ARDMORE, OK ・ 13 HOURS AGO