Grand County, CO

Investigators: East Troublesome Fire was human-caused

By Alex Rose
 3 days ago

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — One of the largest wildfires in Colorado history was started by humans, according to investigators with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

Investigators have been looking into the fire’s origin since it began on Oct. 14, 2020. Investigators said that it may have been caused by a hunter or backcountry camper based on the time of year and location.

Investigators didn’t rule out that the initial spark may have been accidental, tracing the origin northeast of Kremmling in the Arapaho National Forest.

Crews are still investigating the fire, which killed two people, and are working to identify the person or people responsible.

The fire exploded between Oct. 20-23, growing about 18,000 to 87,000 acres per day. It was fueled by dry conditions, beetle-killed trees and strong winds, and grew from 18,550 acres to 187,964 acres in that time.

The fire was completely contained on Nov. 30, 2020, after burning a total of 193,812 acres. Roughly 366 homes were burned, along with 214 outbuildings.

Crime & Safety
