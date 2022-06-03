ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'They come to find you': College graduate on harassment from student loan debt collectors

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN’s Adrienne Broaddus speaks with a Columbia College Chicago graduate who...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 46

Jeff M
2d ago

If you don't pay your debts, debt collectors start looking for you to get your money. The money was borrowed with the understanding it would be paid back. Sounds like another poor pitiful me story because something wasn't free. Just another excuse to try and act like a victim.

Reply(1)
24
Mr B
2d ago

Here is the rules if the bank loan you money 💰 eventually you have to repay the loan, when the bank loan me money for my 🚗 🚘 in 2013 I payed it back, when the bank loan me money for my 🏡 in 2014 I promised them I'll pay them every month till 2029 that's how the system works.

Reply
15
James Tucker
2d ago

I never did student loans. Uncle Sam (US NAVY) paid for a lot of classes. Take a class or two at a time. It takes effort. Work full time with classes. Still had to pay some $$$$$, but it was pay as you go. Take out a loan. Pay it back. Simple.

Reply(1)
12
Related
CNN

How would Biden canceling student loan debt affect you? Tell us

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden is considering canceling some federal student debt. Biden has suggested that he would support canceling up to $10,000 per person while excluding wealthier borrowers -- but we don't know exactly what it would look like if he forgives some federal student loan debt by using executive action.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Columbia, IL
FingerLakes1.com

What is the income limit for student loan forgiveness?

President Biden is considering student loan debt reduction. However, it would come with income limits. Save Cash: These 10 tax free days will help you save $100s. President Biden is expected to lay out the specifics of his $10,000 per student debt forgiveness plan in the next few weeks. It seems that the steps he’s taking will help those making less than $125,000 a year. Read more about it here.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#College#Student Loans#Debt Collectors#Columbia College Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Fortune

Biden administration to cancel $5.8 billion in single largest student loan forgiveness effort ever

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday that it will forgive all remaining debt for over half a million borrowers who attended and were defrauded by any campus owned or operated by Corinthian Colleges, the for-profit education chain that closed in 2015.
COLLEGES
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy