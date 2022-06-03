Unattended cooking fire flares up in Danville apartment

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Danville crews were called out to an apartment Thursday afternoon to combat a kitchen fire.

The Danville Fire Department announced in a statement on Thursday, June 2 that units responded to a report of a structure fire 143 Marshall Terrace shortly before 3:15 p.m.

When personnel from the Industrial Avenue station entered the basement apartment, they found flames and smoke in the kitchen area, so they used a water extinguisher to put out the fire and then ventilated the smoke from the entire building.

Members of the Danville Life Saving Crew, the Danville Police Department, and the Danville Electric and Gas Department provided assistance at the scene, according to officials.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was accidental, resulting from unattended cooking.

There are no reports of injuries resulting from this incident. In addition, all of the building’s occupants evacuated on their own before the firefighters arrived.

Meanwhile, Red Cross is helping the occupants of the apartment where the fire took place.

